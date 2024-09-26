Bobcat Insider: Coach Brent Vigen, offensive lineman Cole Sain set scene for Big Sky Conference play

BOZEMAN — Montana State concluded the nonconference portion of its schedule 4-0 and ranked third in the FCS.

Now, the Bobcats turn their attention to Big Sky Conference play and will travel to Pocatello, Idaho, this weekend for a game with Idaho State. MSU hasn't played at ISU since 2018 — a 24-17 win for the Bengals. Montana State, though, has won 13 of the past 14 meetings between the two teams.

MSU coach Brent Vigen and offensive lineman Cole Sain join this week's Bobcat Insider, hosted by Bobcats play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly and MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence, to reflect on the nonconference slate of games and preview the matchup with Idaho State.

Sain, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound graduate student from Darby, is playing in his seventh season of college football. He talked about his path to get to this point, where he's started all four games this season at center for the Bobcats.

Montana State (4-0) and Idaho State (2-2) kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on the MTN channel.

Watch this week's episode of Bobcat Insider in the video above.