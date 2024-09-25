How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Sept. 28

Big Sky Conference play begins this week for the Montana and Montana State football teams.

The third-ranked Bobcats travel to Pocatello, Idaho, to face Idaho State, while the No. 8-ranked Grizzlies will play Eastern Washington on the red turf in Cheney, Wash. Both games will be broadcast by Scripps Sports.



No. 3 Montana State (4-0) at Idaho State (2-2), 4 p.m., MTN channel

No. 8 Montana (3-1) at Eastern Washington (1-3), 6 p.m., Montana CBS affiliates

Montana State's game with Idaho State kicks off at 4 p.m. and will air on the MTN channel. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

MTN Sports

Learn more about the MTN channel and how to find it.

The Montana-Eastern Washington game will air at 6 p.m. on CBS affiliates across Montana — KPAX in Missoula, KXLF in Butte, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLH in Helena, KRTV in Great Falls and KTVQ in Billings.

The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow both games.

Both games will also stream live on ESPN+.