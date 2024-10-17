Bobcat Insider: After statement win, Montana State looks toward Portland State matchup

BOZEMAN — Last week, Montana State picked up a big victory in a top-10 matchup against Idaho. The No. 3-ranked Bobcats hammered then-No. 7 Idaho 38-7 on Saturday night to improve to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky Conference. MSU is 7-0 for the first time since 1978.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play announcer Keaton Gillogly are joined by head coach Brent Vigen to revisit the Idaho win and look ahead to this week's road matchup against Big Sky opponent Portland State. The Vikings are 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the league.

Vigen also discusses the season-ending knee injury linebacker Danny Uluilakepa suffered last week and how it might affect Montana State's defense, which has been among the best in the Big Sky to this point in the season.

On that note, linebacker and Bozeman native McCade O'Reilly also joins this week's show for an interview to talk about Uluilakepa's impact on the position group and how O'Reilly's role may be impacted in the wake of the injury.

Montana State's game at Portland State is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Mountain time, and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on the MTN channel across Montana. For information on how to watch, click here. To watch this week's Bobcat Insider show, see the video player above.

