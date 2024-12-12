Bobcat Insider: After lopsided first-round win, Montana State readies for rematch with Idaho

BOZEMAN — Montana State kicked off its FCS playoff run with a dominant 49-17 win over UT Martin last week.

Now, the 13-0 and top-seeded Bobcats ready for a second-round game against Big Sky Conference rival Idaho. The Cats and Vandals kick off inside Bobcat Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton Gillogly talk about the Bobcats' win over UT Martin and look ahead to the rematch with Idaho. Montana State defeated Idaho 38-7 back in October.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen and wide receiver Taco Dowler also join the show.

Vigen breaks down MSU's performance last week and the matchup with Idaho. Dowler, meanwhile, talks about his play and time in Bozeman.

Dowler had four catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns in last week's game versus UT Martin. He also became MSU's all-time leader in career punt yards. He now has 1,022 punt return yards in his Bobcat career.

To watch this week's Bobcat Insider show, check out the video player above.

