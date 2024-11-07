Bobcat Insider: After Eastern Washington win, Montana State preps for historic opportunity versus Sac State

BOZEMAN — Montana State has a historic opportunity Saturday.

After improving to 9-0 last week with a 42-28 win at Eastern Washington, the second-ranked Bobcats can get to 10-0 for the first time in program history with a win over Sacramento State this weekend.

In this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, hosted by MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play announcer Keaton Gillogly, MSU coach Brent Vigen and wide receiver Ty McCullouch talk about the win over the Eagles and look forward to the matchup with Sac State. Kickoff between the Cats and Hornets is at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Bobcat Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on the MTN channel across Montana.

McCullouch leads the Bobcats with 22 catches this year. He has 290 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season, including a 61-yard TD against the Eagles. During the show, McCullouch talked about his big-play ability and Bobcat career.

Watch this week's Bobcat Insider show in the video above.