How to watch the Montana State Bobcats vs. Sacramento State Hornets

BOZEMAN — The second-ranked Montana State Bobcats are seeking the first 10-0 start in program history Saturday when they host the Sacramento State Hornets inside Bobcats Stadium.

The Bobcats (9-0 overall, 5-0 Big Sky) are coming off a 42-28 win over Eastern Washington, while Sac State (3-6, 1-4) has lost back-to-back games, including last week's 58-38 setback against Portland State.

The Bobcats and Hornets will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on the MTN channel across Montana. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the game.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo. The game is also available to stream on ESPN+.

Learn more about the MTN channel and where to watch.