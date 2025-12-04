BOZEMAN — A lot has happened in the Montana State football universe since the last edition of the Bobcat Insider.

The Bobcats defeated rival Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild to win the Big Sky championship and secure the No. 2 seed for the FCS playoffs; they earned numerous all-conference accolades; coach Brent Vigen released a statement re-committing to MSU after reportedly interviewing for the head coaching position at Oregon State; and they learned they'll be facing Yale in the second round of the playoffs.

MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly breaks it all down in this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider. He's joined on the show by Vigen and linebacker Neil Daily. Grace Lawrence, who previously hosted the show with Gillogly, recently left MTN for another position with Scripps.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: After Brawl win, busy bye week, Montana State sets sights on Yale

Vigen and Daily both recap the Cats' 31-28 win over the Griz and preview the upcoming matchup with Yale. The first-ever meeting between the Bobcats (10-2) and Bulldogs (9-2) is scheduled for noon Saturday inside Bobcat Stadium. The game is broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

Vigen, who was named the Big Sky's coach of the year, provides some candor on the coaching carousel and talks about how MSU's staff has developed this season.

Daily, a junior who grew up in both Missoula and Billings, discusses the Bobcat defense, including the stellar play of Caden Dowler, the conference's defensive MVP. Daily also talks about winning the Big Sky championship, overcoming injuries and balancing football with his pursuit of a civil engineering degree.

