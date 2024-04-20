Blue team triumphs 23-14 over White team in Montana State's Sonny Holland Classic

BOZEMAN — Montana State's annual Sonny Holland Classic spring scrimmage took place Saturday at Bobcat Stadium, with the Blue team beating the White team 24-13.

There were no touchdowns until the fourth quarter, but Butte native Casey Kautzman gave the Blue team a 9-0 lead through the first three quarters with his three made field goals.

Redshirt freshman and Missoula native Adam Jones scored the game's first touchdown on a 1-yard run for the White team.

Sophomore tight end Hunter Provience found the end zone for the Blue team as senior quarterback Tommy Mellott connected with him for a score.

Provience would then score again, this time on a pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Chance Wilson.

Jones had the final touchdown of the game on a 3-yard rush while the clock expired.

The Blue team prevailed, and now the Bobcats look ahead to summer and fall camp, which will start in July due to their first game being in week zero on the road against FBS New Mexico on Aug. 24.