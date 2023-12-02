Blocked extra point dooms Montana State in OT playoff loss to North Dakota State

BOZEMAN — Montana State's playoff futility against North Dakota State continued for another season.

Hunter Poncius' blocked extra point in overtime was the difference in MSU's 35-34 loss in the second round of the FCS postseason Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

The Bison struck first in OT, scoring on a spinning 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cam Miller. Griffin Crosa's ensuing extra point put NDSU ahead 35-28.

Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Montana State's Scottre Humphrey gains yards during a second-round FCS playoff football game against North Dakota State at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.

No. 6-seeded Montana State answered immediately with a 25-yard scoring run by Scottre Humphrey, but Casey Kautzman's tying point-after kick was blocked by Poncius, which ended the game. NDSU's players stormed the field in celebration. NDSU head coach Matt Entz said that was the first time the Bison utilized the play that resulted in the blocked PAT.

The Bison improved to 10-3 overall while MSU's season ended with an 8-4 record. NDSU has now defeated the Bobcats in five consecutive playoff matchups dating back to 2010.

Turning point: The Bobcats took a 28-21 lead with 8:08 left in the third quarter when Tommy Mellott threw a 9-yard TD pass to Clevan Thomas.

Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott awaits a snap during a second-round FCS playoff football game against North Dakota State at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.

But Mellott later suffered a right leg injury when he was tackled by NDSU defensive tackle Eill Mostaert on a third-down play. Mellott did not return to the game and was limping on the sideline for the remainder of the contest.

The Bison got the ball back and tied the game on Marshall's touchdown run and were able to seize momentum from there.

Stat of the game: The placekicking game plagued the Bobcats as the season went along, and it was no different on Saturday. Against the Bison, Kautzman and MSU's placekicking unit missed two field goal attempts in addition to the blocked extra point, which played a huge role in the defeat.

Bobcat game balls: QB Tommy Mellott (Offense). Prior to his injury, Mellott was putting together one of his best performances. He had rushed 18 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns and thrown for 204 yards on 13-of-17 passing and two more TDs to that point.

LB Nolan Askelson (Defense). Askelson, fighting through an injury he suffered earlier in the game, made eight total tackles (seven solo) with two sacks and three tackles for loss to spearhead MSU's defensive effort.

RET Taco Dowler (Special teams). Dowler had a solid day in the punt return game with 49 yards on five returns, an average of 9.8 per attempt.

Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.

What's next: With their season over, the Bobcats will go back to the drawing board. The 2024 season opener is along way off, scheduled for Aug. 24 on the road at FBS New Mexico.

North Dakota State, nine times the FCS national champion, moves on to the quarterfinal round where it will take on Missouri Valley Football Conference foe South Dakota, the No. 3 seed.