Photos: Montana State loses heartbreaker to North Dakota State
Photos from the second-round FCS playoff football game between Montana State and North Dakota State at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. The Bison won 35-34 in overtime.
North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott awaits a snap during a second-round FCS playoff football game against North Dakota State at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Montana State's Scottre Humphrey gains yards during a second-round FCS playoff football game against North Dakota State at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Montana State receiver Ty McCullouch (6) carries the ball after making a catch against North Dakota State in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports