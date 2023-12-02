Photos: Montana State loses heartbreaker to North Dakota State

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott awaits a snap during a second-round FCS playoff football game against North Dakota State at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana State's Scottre Humphrey gains yards during a second-round FCS playoff football game against North Dakota State at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana State receiver Ty McCullouch (6) carries the ball after making a catch against North Dakota State in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round FCS playoff football game at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State and Montana State play a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next