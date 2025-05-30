Billings West grad Hailey Coey of Montana State advances to NCAA outdoor championships

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Hailey Coey launched herself into Eugene in the long jump to headline the second day of action for the Montana State track and field team on Thursday at the NCAA West First Round meet.

Coey, a junior from Billings, became the first long jumper in school history to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships and just the 13th different Bobcat woman ever to punch her ticket to the national stage.

"Hailey's qualification for the NCAA finals in Eugene was certainly the highlight of the day," head coach Lyle Weese said. "She always seems to be at her best when up against high-level competitors. Her ability to embrace the competition and make the most of the moment is incredibly impressive."

Following the first two of four flights, the school-record holder knew she would likely have to jump 21 feet from the third flight to keep her season alive — something she had done only once during the outdoor season when she hit 21-03½ at the Bengal Invitational on May 3 to climb to No. 2 all-time in Big Sky Conference history.

After obtaining a mark of 20-04¼ on her first attempt, Coey put everything together to fly 21-01½ on her second attempt, then finished her series with another big jump of 20-09¼.

When it was over, Coey's second jump had placed her eighth out of 48 competitors--plenty good enough to grab one of the 12 tickets to Eugene.

"I'm honored to be the first Bobcat long jumper to make it to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, especially being a Montana native," Coey said. "This is a dream come true and I'm excited to represent MSU on the national stage."

Coey is the first Bobcat woman to make it to the NCAA Outdoor Championships since Camila Noe (2023).

Elsewhere, several Montana State athletes closed incredible seasons with strong performances in Texas.

Sydney Brewster, a sophomore from Sandy, Oregon, finished 20th in the shot put following an impressive year in which she won the Big Sky indoor title and set the Big Sky Conference indoor and outdoor records.

Giulia Gandolfi, a junior from Faenza, Italy, finished 27th in the 400 meter hurdles, just barely missing out on qualifying for Saturday's 24-woman national quarterfinal. Gandolfi, who will run the third leg on Saturday in the national quarterfinals of the 4x400 meter relay, clocked the second-fastest race of her life (58.91), just a few tenths of a second off the fifth-fastest race in school history.

Gandolfi had come into the regional meet seeded 40th in the West, but well out-performed that projection to come within a hair of qualifying for the regional final.

Peyton Garrison, a junior from New Castle, Colorado, finished 42nd in the 200 meters. The Big Sky silver medalist in the 4x100 meter relay and the Big Sky bronze medalist in the 200 meters will run the second leg on Saturday for the Cats' ninth-seeded 4x400 meter relay team.

Millie Hubbell, a junior from Littleton, Colo., placed 43rd in the 100 meter hurdles. The Big Sky indoor silver medalist in the 60 meter hurdles and Big Sky outdoor silver medalist in the 100 meter hurdles also ran the second-fastest race in school history this season.

Emma Brensdal, a sophomore from Plentywood, took 46th in the shot put to close a phenomenal year in which she broke the school record in the discus and recorded the second-best shot put mark in program history.

Tatum Richards, a sophomore from Emmett, Idaho, and Megan Bell, a freshman from Ann Arbor, Michigan, both failed to clear the opening bar in the pole vault competition. Richards and Bell were representing the Cats as the first-ever

Clara Fox, a sophomore from Bozeman, fouled her three attempts in the javelin to close a year in which she placed third at the Big Sky Championships and climbed to No. 5 all-time in program history in the event.

Montana State's men return to E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday for the third day of competition at the NCAA West First Rounds.

Harvey Cramb will race for a ticket to Eugene in the 1,500 meters at 4:15 p.m. Mountain time.

The Australian sophomore qualified for Friday's national quarterfinal by winning his heat on Wednesday, and Friday will seek to make his second trip to nationals this year after placing 11th in the mile at the indoor championships in March.

Cramb will be in the second of two heats, with the top five from each heat plus the next two-fastest times advancing to the NCAA Championships.

Then, 'Steeple U' takes to the track at 4:40 p.m. Mountain with three Bobcats trying to book trips to Eugene.

Will Kelly and Owen Smith will race in the second of three heats, with Smith trying to replicate his magic from last year at NCAA Regionals, when he entered the meet seeded 43rd before grabbing one of 12 spots to nationals.

This year, Smith is seeded 23rd, while Kelly is seeded 30th.

In the third heat of the steeplechase, three-time All-American and two-time Big Sky champion Rob McManus toes the line looking for yet another NCAA Championships appearance.

McManus is seeded fourth in the West and ranks sixth nationally in the event.

The meet will stream live on ESPN+ beginning at 4 p.m. Mountain.

