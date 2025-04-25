Billings native Paul Brott to wear Montana State's legacy No. 41

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior Paul Brott, an all-conference defensive tackle from Billings, was presented the Bobcats' legacy No. 41 jersey by head coach Brent Vigen after practice on Thursday.

Brott will wear No. 41, a tribute to Montana’s status as the 41st state admitted into the Union as well as the school’s 1941 football team, during the 2025 season. The tradition began while Bozeman High product Grant Collins was wearing that number in 2018, and it has been awarded to a rising senior from Montana each season since.

Brott’s two older brothers, Wilson (2014-18) and Mitch (2015-19), preceded him as Bobcats. Vigen said the younger Brott has come by his love of Montana State University and its football program naturally.

“I think his passion for this program, obviously being the third in line after Wilson and Mitch, is evident,” he said. “He loves his place and I know he's poured everything into becoming a really good player and leader for us.”

In addition to the honor of wearing No. 41, Brott received a $5,000 #41 Legacy Scholarship from the Montana Build Group, a residential and commercial construction firm founded and operated by Collins and Brayden Konkol, along with Shane Collins and Josh Konkol. Brayden Konkol, who made the presentation to Brott after Thursday’s practice, wore No. 41 in 2019.

“I think that the 41 legacy is important because it’s a number that represents the state through this football program,” said Brayden Konkol. “That Montana pride is wrapped into the 41 and into wearing that number, and the legacy and history it adds makes this program that much more rich.”

Brott played in all 16 games during his junior season for the Big Sky Conferenece champion Bobcats, logging 49 total tackles, including six for a loss, with three sacks. He forced an Eastern Washington fumble and hurried opposing quarterbacks twice.

“My heart was beating really fast,” Brott said of the moment when Vigen began the announcement. “I've always wanted to wear that number, and then when he said my name, I was super pumped up and I was like, OK, I've been dreaming of this for a while.”

Brott said the list of players that wore 41 before him makes the honor significant.

“Since I was a young guy, I've been looking up to guys like Grant Collins, (Brayden) Konkol, Chase (Benson), RJ (Fitzgerald), Nolan (Askelson), Brody (Grebe),” he said. “Part of what makes it so special is the people that have worn it, I was just super excited and proud to represent this state and this team.”

Konkol said attaching a scholarship to aid those that wear No. 41 achieve their academic goals in addition to contributing to Bobcat football was important.

“At our end-of-the-year meeting we talked about plans and goals for our company, and one of the things that came up was giving back to the community,” he said. “This football program has done so much for me, and I think Grant would say the same, and it’s going to continue to do so much for anyone that’s part of it. He wore 41, I wore 41 my senior year, it made a lot of sense to honor the number 41.”

Brody Grebe wore No. 41 for the Bobcats last season, and is excited to welcome a player he lined up with on MSU’s defensive line for three seasons to the fraternity.

“I'm really happy for him,” Grebe said. “We've been through a lot together coming up through this program and it’s exciting to see him get that number.”

The tradition of the legacy jersey in college football dates back decades. Schools that have honored their history with legacy numbers include Texas A&M (12), Syracuse (44) and Michigan (98).

The Bobcats wrap up spring drills on Saturday with the annual Sonny Holland Classic spring game at 1 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium.

PLAYERS TO WEAR MONTANA STATE’S LEGACY NO. 41

2025 – DT Paul Brott (Billings)

2024 – DE Brody Grebe (Melstone)

2023 – LB Nolan Askelson (Billings)

2022 – FB RJ Fitzgerald (Dillon)

2021 – DT Chase Benson (Helena)

2019 – S Brayden Konkol (Belgrade)

2018 – LB Grant Collins (Bozeman)