'Big things coming': No. 3 Montana State finally set for long-awaited Gold Rush opener

BOZEMAN — For the first time since 2001, Montana State football started a football season with two road games. Both went MSU's way — a thrilling 35-31 victory over New Mexico and a 31-7 win over Utah Tech.

That road schedule to start the Bobcats season has created a lot of anticipation for the team and the community. This Saturday, the Bobcats will finally finally play in front of their home crowd in their annual Gold Rush game, as they welcome Maine of the FCS Coastal Athletic Association.

"Tthe first of many sellouts, but the first one and having everyone in gold is a really unique thing for our university, for our football program," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said. "And while we’ve had good crowds in both places, both in Albuquerque and St. George, to be in front of 20,000-plus that are all behind you, I think there’s a whole other energy that our guys look forward to."

"Starting out two games on the road, (it) definitely gets those road-game jitters out of the way," Montana State defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV said. "Definitely, I think big things (are) coming this Saturday. I think we play a lot better at home. That’s just kind of what we’ve always done, and I think it will be a good show to watch."

The defense did not allow a first down during the first three quarters last week against Utah Tech and held New Mexico to no offensive scoring throughout the second half of that game two weeks ago.

The disruption of opposing offenses is present, but the team has yet to record a sack which has made production a point of emphasis this week.

"I know we are getting pressure," Vigen said. "I know those guys want to tangibly rack up some sacks, and that will come in time. But I do think, you look at these two games, and our performance up front, while not flashy by any stretch with any kind of numbers so to speak, we’ve been able to make people feel uncomfortable."

The first two opponents for Montana State had new coaching staffs, while Maine has third-year head coach in Jordan Stevens and a solid returning core.

They also have a game under their belt this season: a 17-14 win over Colgate last week. That allows a bit of an easier scout, but the Black Bears do have a new quarterback in Carter Peevy who transferred in from Mercer this year.

"We feel like, OK, they’ve got a game," Vigen said. "We’ve got a chance to see that. We can work off of last year’s video a little bit differently than we would’ve otherwise.

"I know (there’s) a new quarterback. He’s got one game we’re watching of him playing for Maine, and he’s got some ability, I think both to throw it and to run it. So he would be the one piece where you look back to what he did at Mercer."

The game is at 6 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium and will be broadcast on the MTN channel as well as on ESPN+.