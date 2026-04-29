Big Sky golf champion Norah Seidl of Montana State to compete in NCAA Chapel Hill Regional

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior golfer Norah Seidl will compete at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional at the UNC Finley Golf Course May 11-13, as announced during the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Selection Show on Wednesday afternoon.

Seidl punched her ticket to the NCAA Regionals by earning Montana State’s second straight Big Sky Conference individual title, finishing a 5-under 208 over 54 holes and defeating Northern Arizona’s Lizzy Neale in a one-hole playoff to earn Montana State’s fourth-ever Big Sky medalist honor. She becomes just the second Bobcat to earn an NCAA Regional berth, joining teammate Maddie Montoya, who competed at the NCAA Gold Canyon Regional in 2025.

Seidl ranks second on the team this season with a 73.80 stroke average and has compiled one victory, three top-five finishes, four top-10 finishes and six top-20 results in 10 stroke-play tournaments during the 2025-26 campaign. A second-team All-Big Sky selection, Seidl’s top performances came at the Big Sky championship, where she finished first at 5-under 208; the Yellowstone Intercollegiate, where she tied for third at 3-under 213 to help the Bobcats earn their first team tournament title since 2002; and the Texas Golf Throwdown, where she tied for fourth in her first stroke-play tournament of the spring to take home her first Big Sky women’s golfer of the week honor.

Seidl opens her bid to advance to the NCAA Championship with the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional May 11-13, where she will compete in a field featuring 12 teams and six individuals. The top five teams and the top individual not on an advancing team will then head to Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., for the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship May 22-27.

