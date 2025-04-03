Big Sky Conference MVP Esmeralda Morales invited to all-star combine

BOZEMAN — Montana State standout and Big Sky Conference most valuable player Esmeralda Morales is one of 28 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball athletes invited to participate in the first Lilly Women’s College All-Star Combine.

The combine is part of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four activities and takes place Friday morning in Tampa, Fla., and is sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company. The combine features a full day of general testing, position-specific drills and controlled scrimmages in front of professional scouts.

“We’re extremely thrilled Esme (Morales) was invited to the premier combine for collegiate women’s basketball,” said Montana State head coach Tricia Binford. “Esme came to us looking to fulfill several goals and dreams, and we can’t wait for her to show everyone how special she is.

“Esme made a huge impact on our program,” Binford added. “She deserves to be on the national stage where she will be able to demonstrate her skill set in front of WNBA scouts and other professional organizations. Speaking from experience, this is a kid that should be in a WNBA training camp.”

Morales led the Bobcats to a school and Big Sky record 30-4 overall mark which included the program’s fourth trip to the NCAA tournament. Against 15th-ranked Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championships, the product of Spanaway, Wash, tallied 20 points, going 5 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc and 5 of 6 at the free throw line.

Morales also garnered Big Sky tournament and regular-season MVP accolades. She is also a finalist for All-America consideration.