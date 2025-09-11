'Best decision ever:' Alec Eckert thriving at Montana State

BOZEMAN — Defensive lineman Alec Eckert has seamlessly fit in with Montana State since he transferred into the program last year from Washington State. This season, he’s taken a step in leadership and in his game.

"Montana State was a school he had looked at out of high school and found his way here a little bit late, but I know he’s really enjoyed the opportunity," Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said about Eckert. "I know physically he’s in a different position this year than he was last year. He’s put on a bunch of strength and weight. (He’s) off to a great start for us."

Eckert didn't hesitate in explaining how much the program has meant to him.

"Oh, amazing. It’s the best decision I’ve ever made coming here," he explained. "I made brothers for life, some of the best friends I’ll ever have. Love the coaches. Just super thankful coach (Nick Jean-Baptiste), coach Vigen and coach (Shawn) Howe kind of took a chance on me. It’s not like I had a lot of game film coming out of Wazzu, a lot of practice clips. Thankfully they took a chance on me, and I just want to make it pay off for them."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State's Alec Eckert (97) and Jake Vigen dump Powerade on coach Brent Vigen after the Bobcats defeated South Dakota in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.

The crowd watched his addition to the team pay off on Saturday night. Despite the double-overtime loss to South Dakota State, the defensive line shined all night, especially when Eckert got his first career sack.

"If you’re ever around us, you hear us break on 'dominate,' and we went into that game wanting to dominate," Eckert said. "Obviously, the scoreboard didn’t end the way we wanted it to. Things didn’t end the way we wanted to in that realm, but I’m proud of the way the guys worked."

In celebration, he punched a tattoo on his arm that represents his family’s brand.

"I think that they’re honestly a big reason of why I maybe stuck it out at Washington State, why I’m still playing," he said about how much his support system has meant to him. "Just want to make them proud."

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Montana State football players pose with group of kids at Taco Dowler and Adam Jones football camp in Bozeman on June 21, 2025.

Along with playing for his family, he also emphasized the importance of playing for his teammates.

"Understanding how much it means to guys like Paul (Brott), like (Kenneth Eiden IV), like Zac Crews, like Adam (Jones), right?" he said. "Understanding on how it means to those guys. If you can make someone else’s why your why, it’s hard not to play hard for the person next to you."

Balancing the emotions of it being his final season with MSU, while still bringing effort into every game, isn’t hard for Eckert. He shared a sentiment about why this last year means so much to him.

"It being my last year, that sentimental value is what kind of brings the edge," Eckert said. "You never know when your last play is going to be your last play. You look at a guy like Blake Schmidt last year. I think about that all the time. Blake didn’t think his last game was going to be against Idaho State, and it was. So, just take every play like it’s your last."

The Cats take on the University of San Diego at 1 p.m. Saturday in Bobcat Stadium. Scripps Sports will have the broadcast.