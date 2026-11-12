Baker's Avery O'Connor, C-J-I's Brynn Kamerzell sign with Montana State women's basketball

BOZEMAN — Montana State head women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford announced the addition of two Montana high school standouts to the 2027-28 roster on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Avery O’Connor of Baker and Brynn Kammerzell of Chester will each bring impressive resumes to Bozeman next fall as they begin their careers as Bobcats.

“When it comes to the culture of our program, Avery and Brynn are a home run fit,” Binford said. “They possess a style of play that will work well with our system, are incredibly versatile, and have the ability to defend multiple positions. They are highly academic students, with great character and selfless personalities.

“Avery and Brynn are multi-sport athletes who come from winning programs across the state of Montana, and we are looking forward to having their championship habits and work ethic as a part of our program.”

O’Connor, who joins her older sister Madison on MSU’s roster, is a three-time all-state and all-conference basketball player as she enters her final season at Baker High School. With 1,255 points, 453 rebounds, 378 steals, and 377 assists so far, O’Connor helped the Spartans to their second Montana Class B state championship last season.

An outstanding multi-sport athlete, O’Connor is an all-state honoree, two-time all-conference selection, and four-time letterwinner in volleyball, with impressive totals in every statistical category as Baker wrapped up the postseason in the Southern B divisional tournament last week. As a freshman, O’Connor was a division champion and all-state tennis player, as well as an all-state and two-time all-conference track and field athlete, and also excelled in the classroom, maintaining a 3.95 GPA.

O’Connor is the daughter of Dirk and Sheila O’Connor. Sheila (Hutchinson) was a standout for the Bobcat women’s basketball team, as well, helping MSU to a regular-season Big Sky championship in 2004 and earning first-team All-Big Sky honors.

“Avery is a relentless competitor,” Binford said. “She is fearless, knows how to win, and will do whatever it takes to do that. Avery has tremendous vision on the floor, finishes through contact, and makes everyone around her better. She is a combo guard with great length who has a huge ceiling. We have watched her continue to improve throughout her high school career. Avery is gritty, tough, disruptive and loves to play fast.”

Kammerzell, who hails from Chester-Joplin-Inverness High School, is a three-time all-state basketball selection entering her final season. She has helped the Hawks to three district championships so far, as well as a fourth-place finish at the Class C state tournament as a junior, and a third-place divisional finish as a sophomore. In her junior season, Kammerzell averaged 24.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 89% from the free-throw line, and totaled more than 1,700 career points through her junior season.

Also a multi-sport talent, Kammerzell was a three-time all-state volleyball selection. After surpassing 1,000 career kills earlier this season, Kammerzell and the Hawks continue postseason play at the Class C state championships in Bozeman this week. She was also a two-time state champion in track and field, winning the high jump titles in 2024 and 2025. Kammerzell is outstanding in the classroom, as well, with a 4.19 cumulative GPA.

“Brynn is a long, versatile and mobile guard/forward,” Binford said. “She has the ability to stretch the floor out and play back to the basket. She is athletic, has tremendous range and a quick trigger. Brynn can run the floor, has great hands and is a rebound and shot-blocking threat. She has played through double and triple teams and creates a matchup problem for opponents.”

Both Kammerzell and O’Connor competed with the Northwest Blazers basketball club, an organization that current Bobcats Taylee Chirrick, Teagan Erickson, Brooke Fatupaito, Braeden Gunlock and Dylan and Jamison Philip competed with during their high school careers.