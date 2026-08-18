As his star rises, Montana State coach Brent Vigen tunes out buzz over big-job potential

BILLINGS — In five full seasons as Montana State's head football coach, Brent Vigen has crafted a résumé that, frankly, few of his non-Power 4 contemporaries can match.

The numbers speak for themselves:



Vigen is 61-12 overall, a winning percentage of .836 .



overall, a winning percentage of . He is 37-3 in Big Sky Conference games with three league titles.



in Big Sky Conference games with three league titles. Vigen is 40-2 at Bobcat Stadium (including playoffs) and is yet to lose to a Big Sky opponent at home ( 20-0 ).



at Bobcat Stadium (including playoffs) and is yet to lose to a Big Sky opponent at home ( ). The Bobcats are 12-3 in the postseason and have made three trips to the FCS national championship game under Vigen — culminating in last year's 35-34 OT win over Illinois State to capture the program's first title in 41 years.

Clearly, Vigen has taken something that was already good at Montana State and made it great. And entering 2026, the Bobcats are picked to win the Big Sky again and are ranked No. 1 in the national FCS poll, the odds-on favorite to repeat as national champs.

"We've gotten our program to a point where our expectations are to be a team that's in contention for the national championship and win it," Vigen said last month during the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane, Wash. "It's really that simple."

No question. But with that comes the chance for upward mobility.

In each of the past two years Vigen was reportedly in the mix for more lucrative jobs in the FBS, first at Washington State in 2024 and then at Oregon State near the end of last season, both of the now-reconstituted Pac-12.

No one on the outside truly knows why he wasn't hired, but perhaps — spitballing here — those schools weren't willing to allow Vigen to coach the remainder of the playoffs with the Bobcats the way his mentor, Craig Bohl, was able to do before leaving North Dakota State for Wyoming in 2014.

Or perhaps Vigen recognized that jumping to a post-alignment Pac-12 wasn't the right springboard. But that's only speculation. Nevertheless, in both instances Vigen stayed in Bozeman.

Granted, the WSU and OSU jobs might not have seemed entirely appealing outside of a financial windfall, and, as a native of rural North Dakota, Vigen's football DNA isn't exactly rooted on the West Coast.

But it should also be noted that Jimmy Rogers, who guided South Dakota State to the 2023 FCS title, ended up filling the Washington State vacancy last year before quickly landing the head coaching gig at Iowa State in the Big 12.

Rogers leveraged his success at SDSU into a rapid climb at the FBS level.

It's not that straightforward for Vigen. The 51-year-old seems much more calculated in his pursuit of a bigger job — to whatever extent the desire may be. Though it could be only a matter of time before he departs for more "gainful" employment, Vigen said he is firmly planted at Montana State with several factors to consider when it comes to his career trajectory.

Right now, the idea of advancement is the furthest thing from his mind.

"I think the conversation has maybe been able to be built year after year upon itself," Vigen told MTN Sports. "I know the biggest thing for me is that everyone in our organization is entirely committed to the '26 effort. That's got to be the first thing, that no one's looking ahead.

"But for myself, (wife) Molly and our boys, the opportunity to be in Bozeman, to work at Montana State, has been everything we could have dreamed of. So, understanding that and knowing that there's a lot that goes into the decisions that we make moving forward ... we really appreciate entirely where we're at, and we want to continue to have success as a program."

Two of Vigen's sons, quarterback Grant and defensive end Jake, are on the MSU team. Another son, Luke, will be a sophomore this year at Gallatin High School in Bozeman.

In late November and early December of last year, when the Vigen-to-Oregon State speculation reached a crescendo, the coach eventually took to social media to announce that he wasn't leaving Montana State. Folks breathed easy.

During a subsequent phone interview, MSU athletic director Leon Costello sounded completely relieved that he wasn't tasked with an impending coaching search — and not having to turn the operation over to an assistant coach in the midst of what became a run to a national championship.

But Costello doesn't have any illusions about the kind of domino effect national success for a football coach at a place like Montana State can produce.

"All I can do is support all of our coaches in a way that they feel that they can accomplish their goals while they're here," he once said.

"I understand that there's (a dollar amount) that we're probably not going to be able to go past. And if that happens for any of our coaches, that's outstanding, because I really feel that if that happens, they've taken our program to a place that we've never been before."

Vigen took the Bobcats to a place they hadn't been in more than four decades.

To that end, Vigen understands that the powerhouse he's grown in Bozeman means he'll likely have more chances to move on. And up. Continued success at MSU will only keep his name in circulation during the next hiring cycle.

But inside the circle of Montana State’s football, Vigen said that reality isn't avoided whether it pertains to him, his coaches or his players on the field.

"We're fairly open about what success can lead to within our program, not only for maybe me as a coach, our assistants, but then also our players," said Vigen, who with 10 more victories will surpass Rob Ash as the Bobcats' all-time winningest coach.

"I guess I'm hopeful that there's going to be opportunities simply because it means we're having the same amount of success. Ultimately, to be as transparent within our team and our organization is my biggest goal with it.

"College football is quite a profession. And I think far too many coaches or players now don't appreciate where they're at, and I know we do. With that appreciation, I think being where your feet are is the most important thing."

Vigen's name will inevitably remain hot, but his focus is on the here and now: a looming wins record, a national title defense and a Montana State coaching legacy that is becoming untouchable.

