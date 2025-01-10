All-Big Sky cornerback Andrew Powdrell latest Montana State Bobcat to enter NCAA transfer portal

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program lost another starter to the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

Andrew Powdrell, a second-team All-Big Sky Conference cornerback, announced his decision to enter the portal on social media. Powdrell is a sophomore from The Woodlands, Texas.

He was in on 41 tackles this season, including two tackles for loss, and he ranked second on the team with seven pass breakups.

Powdrell is at least the 11th Bobcat to enter the portal since the end of the regular season. The other players known to have entered the portal are linebacker Cole Bullock, safety Blake Stillwell, running backs Scottre Humphrey, Jared White and Elijah Elliott, offensive tackle Conner Moore, tight end Rohan Jones, and receivers Marqui Johnson, Lonyatta Alexander Jr. and Garrett Walchli.

Montana State has also lost offensive coordinator Tyler Walker and offensive line coach Al Johnson, who are leaving the program to take the same positions at Temple.

It hasn't been all bad news for Montana State, though, as a number of key players announced their intentions to return to the Bobcats.

Defensive back Dru Polidore, defensive tackles Alec Eckert and Paul Brott, defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV, running back Julius Davis, offensive linemen Burke Mastel and JT Reed, and kicker Myles Sansted are among those who have posted to social media to indicate their plans to return for the 2025 season.

Montana State lost to North Dakota State in the FCS championship on Monday. The window to enter the portal closed in December for most players, but players on the teams that played in the championship have five days after the title game to enter.

Montana State begins its 2025 season Aug. 30 at Oregon.