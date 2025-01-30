Alex Singleton, Tanner Bleskin headline 2024-25 Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame Class

BOZEMAN — A wide range of athletic and academic achievements are represented in the 2024-25 Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame Class, Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello announced.

This year’s induction banquet is set for Friday, Feb. 21. A pair of former football teammates, two track and field All-Americans, a women’s basketball standout, a rodeo legend, and a national championship rodeo team comprise the incoming class of Bobcat hall of famers. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the program at 6:45 p.m. in the Strand Union Ballrooms on the MSU campus.

Rodeo national champion Jason Jackson and the 1985-86 national champion women’s rodeo squad headline this year’s inductees. Academic All-Americans Tanner Bleskin (football) and Rachel Semansky (women’s basketball) are also on the docket, joined by All-American track and field stars Jeff Mohl (multi-events) and Jen Bayliss (distance). All-American linebacker Alex Singleton is inducted this year but is unable to attend so he will accept the award next year. Two-time Big Sky MVP quarterback DeNarius McGhee will be honored for his induction last year, when he was unable to attend.

Tickets are $55 per person, including dinner, and are available here. Bios for 2024-25 inductees are below.

Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024-25

TANNER BLESKIN, Football, 2010-13: The Great Falls CMR product holds Montana State’s career records in receiving yards (2,816) and catches (193), and his eight 100-yard receiving games are tied for first. ... He is in MSU’s top 10 in every career receiving category. ... First-team CSC Academic All-America in 2013, Second-team in 2012. … Third-team All-Big Sky in 2013, second-team in 2012.

ALEX SINGLETON, Football, 2011-14: Was pulled out of his redshirt season as a true freshman in 2011 due to injuries on defense and helped the Bobcats win the second of three straight Big Sky titles. … Earned third-team All-America and first-team All-Big Sky honors in 2014. ... Finished in the MSU top 10 in career and single-season tackles. … Will be inducted this year but is unable to attend and will be honored at next year’s banquet.

RACHEL SEMANSKY, Women’s Basketball, 2009-13: Established herself as one of the top post players in MSU history. … First-team All-Big Sky in 2011, Second-team in 2012 and 2013. ... Two-time CoSIDA Academic All-America. ... Tenth in MSU history with 1,351 points, second in rebounding with 887. … Her 7.3 rebounds per game in her career is fourth at MSU. … One of two Bobcats to make at least 12 free throws in a game without a miss. … Her 263 career rebounds in 2011-12 are sixth on MSU’s single-season list. … Fourth in MSU career and single-season field goal percentage.

JEFF MOHL, Track and Field, 2010-14: One of the most decorated men’s track and field performers in Bobcat history. … Earned All-America honors twice (finishing 11th in the 2013 heptathlon and 2014 decathlon) in NCAA Championships competition. … Earned 2012 Big Sky Conference outdoor championships outstanding performer, 2013 Big Sky Conference indoor championships outstanding performer and most valuable athlete, and 2014 Big Sky outdoor most valuable athlete and co-outstanding performer. … Big Sky decathlon champion in 2012 and 2014, and 2013 Big Sky heptathlon champion.

JEN BAYLISS, Track and Field and Cross Country, 1992-93: Two-time All-America for the Bobcats, finishing third in the 3,000 meters at the 1993 NCAA Indoor Championships. … Won the 3,000m and mile at the 1993 Big Sky indoor championships, earning female athlete of the meet honors. … 1992 Big Sky Conference individual cross country champion and finished 32nd at NCAA Championships.

JASON JACKSON, Rodeo, 1992-95: Won NIRA bull riding national championship in 1995 and bareback in 1994, winning all-around honors in both seasons. … Helped lead Montana State to the 1995 men’s team national championship. … MSU also finished sixth in 1994.

DeNARIUS McGHEE, Football, 2010-13: Was inducted in 2024 but makes his acceptance this year. … Montana State’s only two-time Big Sky MVP (2010, 2012). ... Big Sky top newcomer in 2010. ... First-team All-America 2012. ... Holds MSU records for passing yards, touchdown passes and quarterback wins.

1985-86 Women’s Rodeo Team, Head Coach John Larick: The first women’s national championship in Montana State history.