After record-setting shot put, Montana State's Sydney Brewster honored by Big Sky Conference

FARMINGTON, Utah — Following a record-setting shot put performance in Long Beach, Calif., Sydney Brewster was named Big Sky Conference women's field athlete of the week, the league office announced on Monday.

It marks the third time the sophomore has been honored with a weekly award by the league.

Brewster, a native of Sandy, Oregon, broke the Big Sky Conference record in the shot put on Thursday at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate hosted by Long Beach State.

Her mark of 54-09.25 bested the previous Big Sky best set by Beth Burton of Cal State Northridge in 1997 (54-08.00).

Brewster also broke her own school record in the process, which was set in her freshman debut last season and broken twice before two weeks ago at the UNLV Rebel Elite Invite in Las Vegas.

Thursday's record-breaker in California is the No. 25 mark in NCAA Division I this season.

Montana State track and field returns to action this Friday and Saturday at the Montana Open in Missoula.