After history-making road to FCS championship game, Illinois State refocuses on Montana State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Illinois State has accomplished something no team has ever done in FCS football history — reach the national championship game by winning four consecutive road playoff games.

The Redbirds will face Montana State on Monday for the title, capping off what has been an unprecedented playoff run that started after a 37-7 home loss to rival Southern Illinois in the regular-season finale.

"When you're on an away game, I think us being all together for two or three days together, doing everything together, I think that just gives us a different spark when we're playing on the road," Illinois State wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz said during the Redbirds' media availability Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

The second of those four road victories sent shockwaves through the FCS. Illinois State stunned top-seeded North Dakota State 29-28 in a come-from-behind victory during the second round of the playoffs.

"You definitely get a ton of support, chaos, a little craziness of knocking off the No. 1 team," said quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse, who threw two touchdown passes to Sobkowicz in the final three minutes of the win over NDSU. "But it was only the second round. We knew there are plenty of more games to be played, and I think we did a great job of just regaining that focus."

The Redbirds have arguably been the most impressive team throughout these playoffs, with Sobkowicz emerging as the standout performer. The wide receiver has caught seven touchdown passes in the past three games — three against the Bison and then two each in ISU's wins over UC Davis in the quarterfinals and Villanova in the semifinals.

"I've been doing the same exact things that I've been doing in practice or, I mean, preparation wise," Sobkowicz said. "Knowing that it's a bigger stage — I mean, it's the playoffs, win or go home — just honestly being locked in even more than I already have been."

Added Rittenhouse: "He's the best. When I need to play, I go to him. Just super talented guy. Really good guy at heart, though. You know, calm, collected, pretty chill. Doesn't say much, but just gets the job done when we need it."

Both players emphasized that their focus remains on the task ahead. Illinois State will be playing in its 17th game of the season when it takes the field for Monday's championship game.

"I just have to hone in on my small details — you know, pre-snap, post-snap keys and just remain focused on what I need to do to execute the play and just stick to my job," Rittenhouse said.

"The little things are going to matter the most in this game," added Sobkowicz, "and the little things are going to turn into big things."

Monday's championship between Montana State and Illinois State kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time.

