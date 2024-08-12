'A lot of leadership in the room': Spotlighting Montana State's linebackers entering final week of camp

BOZEMAN — The Montana State linebacker room lost a leader and starter in Nolan Askelson, who wore the No. 41 legacy jersey, to graduation this past offseason.

But the Bobcats returned fellow captain and starter Danny Uluilakepa, who finished fourth on the team with 58 total tackles last year. He started eight of the nine games he played, missing three mid-season games with injury.

They also brought back McCade O'Reilly, who played in all 12 games last season, starting in four, and was third on the team in tackles with 70.

All three worked in a rotation with "even reps" as noted by defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bobby Daly.

"It was tough losing Nolan," O'Reilly said. "I mean, I think everybody knows, even you guys know, that he was a hell of a guy, a guy that I look up to a lot. And filling those shoes, I mean, it’s going to be impossible, but we’re just going to have to bring our own mentalities, our own values program and step up as leaders, especially in the linebacker room."

Uluilakepa explained how he and O'Reilly are expanding their the roles as veterans in the linebacker room this season.

"A lot of leadership in the room," he said. "Me and McCade, we’re holding it down for the seniors and Cole Bullock, so just making sure everyone is in the right place at the right time. Making sure everyone is level-headed."

As far as what the group is specifically looking to work on.

"I feel like everyone’s been working on their speed, working on the playbook," Uluilakepa said. "Coach Daly’s been doing a good job of putting in the installs, getting everyone ready in that way — just mentally more prepared."

Daly explained the importance of returning the experience and leadership from O’Reilly and Uluilakepa this season.

"The way I rotated last year, he had even reps between Danny, between Nolan, between McCade," he said. "They’re all equally split. I really feel like I have two starters coming back in Danny and McCade."

Head coach Brent Vigen also noted the importance of both returners.

"I know Danny and McCade ultimately need to be the guys out there that can take their game to another level, and they’ve both shown that they’re capable of that," Vigen said.

There has also been ongoing competition between a handful of other linebackers working to get into the rotation.

"Cole Bullock is also a senior, he’s playing Will linebacker," Daly said. "He’s competing with Bryce Grebe, who’s a freshman also playing Will linebacker. Neil Daily is as healthy as he’s been in a year, it’s great to see him running out here. He’s competing at the Mike linebacker spot, and Ryan Krahe out of Great Falls High (is) doing a great job at that Mike linebacker spot."