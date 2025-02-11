'A dream job': Pete Sterbick's success led to next chapter as Montana State offensive coordinator

BOZEMAN — Montana State's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Pete Sterbick, who was hired in January, met with the media as a Bobcat for the first time last week.

He replaces Tyler Walker, who took the offensive coordinator job at Temple.

Sterbick comes from NCAA Division II Colorado Mines, where he was the head coach for the past two seasons. Before being promoted to head coach at Mines, he was its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He was the offensive coordinator at Montana Tech for five season before that.

"Being able to come back to the state of Montana, having been at Montana Tech for five years ... we love living in the state, and (it's a) step up level-wise to come to the FCS level. To be at a place like Montana State is a dream job," Sterbick explained.

"I love calling plays, obviously I was a coordinator for a long time. Was a head coach the past two years at Mines, in Golden, (Colo.) and kind of just wanted to get back to just doing that part of it. Being up in the box calling plays."

Vigen noted that Sterbick's experience calling plays and the maintained level of success throughout his career as factors in why the Bobcats hired him.

“(He) coached a team that made it to the national championship at the Division II level," Vigen said. "He has put up numbers in a lot of different ways. I think he knows what playing and coaching winning football is all about. Really excited about the experience Pete brings to the table."

Sterbick explained his mindset of stepping up in levels to Montana State, and how he hopes to combine his experience and knowledge with the current scheme Montana State uses.

"Going (from) D-II to FCS is definitely a step up, and it’s a challenge," Sterbick explained. "That’s part of why I wanted to do this. Coming in, I’m going to learn the system here. I’m not just making all the players learn the system I’ve been running.

"Being able to blend some things, bring some different ideas in (to) a system that’s already in place that I know is successful is exciting."

For the first time in years, the team is without a returning starting quarterback as Tommy Mellott graduated. Sterbick, who will also serve as the quarterbacks coach, explained why he’s excited to work with the group.

"You want to find out what makes guys tick, and where they’re from, and how they grew up, how you can help them, and a lot of that is not even dealing with the football part of things," Sterbick said about his philosphy about coaching the position group.

"It’s a great group though, you definitely can see the eagerness, and they’re excited for the opportunity because it’s going to be a competitive spring. I’m curious to see how far that gets, if we come out of spring with somebody that’s far ahead or if it’s still pretty tight and carry it into the summer and into fall camp."

Montana State opens its season at FBS Oregon on Aug. 30.

