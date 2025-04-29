'A big honor': Billings' Paul Brott reflects on being chosen to wear legacy No. 41 for Montana State

BOZEMAN — The tradition carries on for the legacy No. 41 jersey within the Montana State football team, as Billings native and defensive lineman Paul Brott was chosen to wear the jersey next season.

The Bobcats issue the No. 41 as a legacy jersey each season to a senior from Montana as a tribute to the Treasure State’s status as the 41st state admitted to the United States, as well as to the 1941 Bobcats, who (along with several preceding teams) lost 13 men in service.

"I was very excited. I was just thinking about all the people that have worn it before me," Brott said. "I was just glad I got to be mentioned with that group of people."

"I do think it embodies what you’re looking for, a guy that first and foremost loves being here, loves representing Billings," Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said. "You know, in his case, loves representing a family legacy now, him being the third in line to play here."

Wilson and Mitch Brott, Paul’s older brothers, also played for Montana State and finished their careers in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Vigen explained how he’s been able to see Paul grow both as a player and person over his career with Montana State.

"If you’d have told me Paul Brott would’ve been a potential captain and that type of guy when he was a true freshman, I would’ve probably said, 'We’ll see,'" Vigen explained with a smile. "But, he’s absolutely become that. And that’s guys before him laying down a legacy, as far as how things are supposed to go, and Paul being a guy that really created this opportunity."

"It’s been a lot of hard work, and I’ve had a lot of great people along for the ride," Brott said. "I mean, I’ve put on about 85 pounds since I’ve been here — a lot of lifting, a lot of eating and school, of course."

Brott joins Nolan Askelson, who wore the No. 41 in 2023, as Billings natives who were selected for the honor. Brott also keeps the legacy number with the defensive line, as Melstone native Brody Grebe wore it last season.

"It’s a big honor," Brott said about continuing the legacy. "I’ve looked up to Brody for a while. He’s a very hard worker. No matter what, he gives his best look, so yeah, just excited."

Brott also received a $5,000 #41 Legacy Scholarship from the Montana Build Group, a residential and commercial construction firm founded and operated by Grant Collins and Brayden Konkol, along with Shane Collins and Josh Konkol.

Grant Collins was chosen to wear the number in 2018 and Brayden Konkol in 2019. Konkol was able to award Brott the scholarship in person after last Thursday's practice.

"Oh, that scholarship is going to help a lot," Brott said. "I know my mom is very happy because they don’t have to pay for anything anymore. I can just pay through with the (Bobcat) Collective and a nice check now."

The full list of No. 41 recipients includes: Grant Collins of Bozeman (2018), Brayden Konkol of Belgrade (2019), Troy Andersen of Dillon (2020), Chase Benson of Helena (2021), RJ Fitzgerald of Dillon (2022), Askelson of Billings (2023), Grebe of Melstone (2024) and Brott of Billings (2025).