4 Montana State Bobcats to ride in CNFR championship go

BOZEMAN — Led by Faith Marshall’s seventh-place tie in the third go-round of goat tying, four Montana State Bobcats punched their tickets to the Championship Go of the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper, Wyo., on Saturday.

Marshall posted a 6.5 in her final run to clinch fourth place after three rounds of the short go, boosting her into Saturday’s short go-round.

“Faith was really good (Friday),” said Montana State head coach Kyle Whitaker. “She was the fastest that anyone has been on that goat all week.”

Anneliese McCurry finished ninth in Friday’s third go of barrel racing to finish ninth after three rounds. The top 12 competitors in each event advances Michaela McCormick tied for 11th in goat tying, while Wyatt Jensen finished 11th in tie down roping. Each of those four compete on Saturday.

On Friday, Piper Cordes tied for 25th and Rachel Ward tied for 29th in barrel racing. Haven Wolstein tied for 37th in breakaway roping. Cooper McNiven (saddle bronc) and Hailey Burger (breakaway) failed to score.

Saturday’s short go begins at 7 p.m. and airs on ESPN3.

FRIDAY, June 21

Cooper McNiven, SB, Go 3, NS

Piper Cordes, BAR, Go 3, 14.21, T25th

Rachel Ward, BAR, Go 3, 14.26, T29th

Hailey Burger, BKW, Go 3, NS

Haven Wolstein, BKW, Go 3, 12.7, T37th

Faith Marshall, GT, Go 3, 6.5, T7th

FINAL STANDINGS AFTER THREE ROUNDS OF LONG GO

*-qualified for Saturday’s short go

SADDLE BRONC

T39. Cooper McNiven, 66.0

T39. Tahj Wells, 66.0

BAREBACK

21. Cole Gerhardt, 214.75

BULL RIDING

T18. Holden Atkinson, 0.0

T18. Tahj Wells, 0.0

TIE DOWN ROPING

*11. Wyatt Jensen, 40.7

43. Ryley Mapston, 23.1

STEER WRESTLING

13. Ryder Gaasch, 33.9

23. Jaden Whitman, 12.8

TEAM ROPING

31. Wyatt Jensen/Preston Bird, 6.3

BARREL RACING

*9. Anneliese McCurry, 42.16

15. Piper Cordes, 42.55

39. Rachel Ward, 47.66

41. Faith Marshall, 47.87

BREAKAWAY ROPING

44. Haven Wolstein, 24.5

49. Hailey Burger, 2.3

T61. Rachel Ward, 0.0

GOAT TYING

*6. Faith Marshall, 19.2

*T11. Michaela McCormick, 20.1

MEN’S ALL-AROUND

5. Wyatt Jensen, 50.0

MEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

35. Montana State, 50.0

WOMEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

11. Montana State, 75.0