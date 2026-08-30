3 takeaways: Ty Gregorak and Ben Creighton break down Montana State's 54-0 win over Utah Tech

ST. GEORGE, Utah — No. 1-ranked Montana State started its national title defense with a 54-0 blowout win Saturday over Utah Tech at Greater Zion Stadium.

Scripps Sports' Ben Creighton and Ty Gregorak, who called the game, broke down the Bobcats' performance with their three keys of the game.

Watch the video above to hear their takeaways as well as a postgame interview with Montana State defensive back Colter Petre, who blocked a Utah Tech punt that Xavier Ahrens recovered for a Montana State touchdown.