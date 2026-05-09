3 Montana State records go down as regular season ends at Tom Gage Classic

BOZEMAN — The Montana State track and field team concluded its regular season with a plethora of strong performances Friday afternoon, posting three school records, 12 event wins and eight top-10 times in program history at the Tom Gage Classic.



Jaeden Wolff shattered the school record in the 100-meter dash, and Matt Furdyk and Annie Kaul followed by topping the Montana State record books in the hammer throw and 800 meters, respectively. The Bobcats also honored 19 graduating seniors following the meet as Montana State concluded its home slate of meets for the 2025-26 season.



Wolff crossed the finish line in a converted 11.57 to win the 100 while climbing to the top of Montana State’s record books. She shaved three hundredths of a second off her previous personal best, which ranked second in program history outdoors.



Furdyk posted a personal best in the hammer throw for the second-straight week with his victory at the Bobcat Track & Field Complex. He recorded a mark of 66.77 meters/219 feet on his second attempt to move from second to first in program history in the event.



Kaul shattered the program 800 record with a winning time of 2:06.54 by over one and a half seconds. Kaul previously ranked third in Montana State history in the event and improved upon her personal best by nearly a second.



Libby Hansen opened the meet for Montana State with a victory in the pole vault with a personal-best clearance of 4.15m/13-7¼. She climbed to fifth on Montana State’s top-10 list with the mark, clearing the bar on her second attempt.



Claire Rutherford continued her impressive freshman campaign with a win in the 1,500 meters with the fifth-fastest time in program history. She crossed the finish line in 4:23.17 as the Cats swept the top eight finishers in Bozeman.



Bob Hartley secured a runner-up finish in the pole vault in Montana State’s final event of the day thanks to a personal-best clearance of 5.23m/17-1¾. He took sole possession of sixth place in Montana State history with the mark, breaking a tie with teammate Jordan Lasher, who finished fourth with a mark of 5.08m/16-8 on Friday.



Easton Hatleberg enjoyed a strong day in the hammer throw and shot put, improving his standing on the Montana State top-10 list in the former and earning a victory in the latter. Hatleberg posted a third-place mark of 62.58m/205-3 in the hammer throw to improve to eighth in program history. He took home first place in the shot put with his mark of 17.84m/58-6½.



Mario Oblad helped the Bobcats complete the 800-meters sweep with a victory on Friday, crossing the finish line in 1:50.26. That mark places Oblad ninth all-time among Bobcats.



The Bobcats also swept the hammer throw thanks to Jenavieve Lynch’s winning mark of 56.51m/185-4. The mark came on her fifth attempt and was her second-best mark of the season.



Harvey Cramb crossed the finish line with a winning time of 3:39.37 in the 1,500 in the Bobcats’ first running event of the day. He led a group of three Bobcats in the top five as Rob McManus (3:41.07) and AJ Ringert (3:46.97) finished third and fifth, respectively.



Billy Cunningham joined Wolff in earning a win in the 100, crossing the line in 10.77 to earn his first career collegiate victory.



Peyton Nelson brought home another win in the sprints for the Bobcats, clocking a time of 48.73 in the 400.



Emma Brensdal helped the Bobcats sweep the shot put alongside Hatleberg with a winning mark of 14.24m/46-8¾. She posted the mark on her sixth and final attempt to earn the victory by two centimeters.



Montana State heads to Portland, Ore., for the Big Sky Outdoor Championships next Wednesday through Saturday, May 13-16.

