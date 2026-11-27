MISSOULA — The football season rolls on and the FCS playoffs are officially here as the Montana Grizzlies get set to host Incarnate Word at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPNU between the No. 15-seeded Grizzlies (8-4) and Cardinals (8-4).

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Win or go home: FCS playoffs begin as Montana hosts high-flying Incarnate Word

The Griz are tasked with moving on from their loss to the Montana State Bobcats — especially now with playoffs here and with win-or-go home as the motivation.

"The highs are really high. The lows are really low," first-year UM coach Bobby Kennedy said. "And if you get caught looking in the rear view mirror, then you're going to let them beat you twice. And we have to move on. I know our guys will take that approach. We've done that all season."

It's a fun one to start the playoffs, as Montana hosts Incarnate Word in a game with shootout-potential written all over it.

It's two of the top offenses in the country going head-to-head. The Cardinals are led by quarterback Emmett Brown, the Southland Conference's offensive player of the year, who ranks just behind Montana's Keali'i Ah Yat as one of the top signal-callers in the FCS with a 63.1% completion percentage to go with 3,324 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Plus, Brown can make plays happen with his feet with five more scores on the ground.

"A lot of times you don't account for that guy in terms of your defensive scheme when he's dropping back to pass, then he hurts you with his feet," Kennedy said. "So we've got to be ready. And then the other thing is they're really aggressive on fourth down. I think they're hitting on 50% of their fourth downs and they go for it a lot. So there's a big challenge ahead of us."

Kennedy likened the challenge to UM's matchup with Drake and what the Cardinals do with a high-tempo offense. Jayden Hibbler leads the rushing attack with 761 yards and eight scores while Lontrell Turner has added 480 yards and nine more touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Roy Alexander's big-play ability is a threat as he as tallied 38 catches for 764 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games, with his yards-per-catch rate at a whopping 20.11. Meanwhile, Isaiah Champagne is a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award for the top freshman in the FCS with 54 receptions for 603 yards and four scores.

On the other side of the ball, Incarnate Word ranks better than Montana in total defense (344.8 ypg) and scoring defense (23.6 ppg), and having won six games in a row, the Cardinals are hot entering the playoffs.

Defensive end Jeremiah Young was named a Buck Buchanan finalist as top defender in the FCS with 63 total tackles, 12 sacks and 17 tackles for loss while defensive back Patrick Batiste led the way in the secondary with five interceptions. Linebacker Declan Williams racked up 50 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and three interceptions in just six games.

The programs share one common opponent in Northern Arizona, to which both teams lost. UIW fell to the Lumberjacks in Flagstaff, Ariz., in a non-conference meeting 38-28 on Sept. 12, while UM fell at NAU 49-44 on Oct. 10.

But the playoffs are as clean a slate as any, exemplified by Illinois State a season ago. Montana looks to bounce back and keep its season chugging along into December.

"It's the new season. It's almost like the NFL playoffs, right?" Kennedy said. "I guess you could look at us as a wild card team and we've got to go earn it. We'd like to play for a long time. You look at Illinois State last year, they did a great job. But the thing that I'm confident about with this group, they like being around each other. They like to win. And so we've got to start this one the right way."

"I think the biggest thing is just soaking it all in," UM linebacker Nai Mose said. "This is my last year as a senior, as well as all the other seniors on the team. I think it's going to be great for us to just take everything in, soak everything in, and just take advantage of this opportunity."

