'Truly a blessing': Montana's Junior Bergen putting cherry on top of dynamic, record-breaking career

MISSOULA — Junior Bergen was born to play the game of football and, even more, thrive under the bright lights and in the biggest moments.

His career with the Montana Grizzlies has been decorated with unforgettable memories, and it's something Bergen has built toward his entire life.

James Dobson / MTN Sports Montana receiver Junior Bergen celebrates a touchdown catch against Northern Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

"I really, truly love those moments," Bergen said. "Some people kind of get a little nervous, and I was always the kid, we're in the driveway and I'm counting down, 3 ... 2 ... 1 and buzzer beater, or, I'm running down the sideline, like clock's running out, my dad's counting down, like stuff like that, two-minute drills.

"I was always the kid to do that stuff, and that kind of just became who I am."

Bergen has electrified football fans since he arrived at Montana from Billings Senior High in what's been a record-breaking career.

It all started in Billings for him, and Bergen remembered picking up a football at the age of 3 and immediately attaching to the game.

"I'm that same kid," he said. "My mom always says you can always see my face when I was 3 years old in a helmet. Just kind of like just being that same person. It's just kind of who I've always been I guess."

Like any arriving freshman, Bergen's eyes were wide when he got to Montana.

That ramped up even more when as a true freshman he spent the season at running back, where he was needed because of injuries to others.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.

"And I was like, 'Holy crap,'" Bergen remembered. "I went right in the locker room and told my dad, and my dad was like, 'Oh shoot, like, you going to play do you think?' And I was like, 'I don't know. I don't see why they'd moved me over if I wasn't.' So it was crazy, but it was super exciting. And, you know, I was just happy to just get on the field really."

"It flew by, man, it feels like just the other day I was checking into my dorm and, you know, getting everything going in there and getting my locker and all that stuff. Tried to learn everything as quick as I could, because I knew then when that opportunity presented, I wanted to be ready for it."

From there, Bergen has built a career as a dynamic playmaker, who always comes up clutch when the pressure is on, and all eyes are on him, whether against rival Montana State, or last year's unforgettable run to Frisco and the FCS national championship game where Bergen returned two punts and a kick for scores in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, and also caught a touchdown in overtime against North Dakota State.

James Dobson / MTN Sports University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) gains yards during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

"Pressure means things are expected of you, so I just had to take that for what it is and just try to go out and do my best," Bergen said. "Obviously, my coach is trusting me. That means a lot in itself. That gives me a lot of confidence to go out and do whatever it is I'm asked to do."

This year as a senior, it's continued, and this past weekend against Cal Poly Bergen set a Big Sky Conference record with his sixth career punt return touchdown, a mark he never thought he'd break when he arrived.

"I remember one of my first punt returns at practice, coach (Brent) Pease threw me back there, and I go running back, and I slipped and fell," he said with a laugh. "And I was like, dude, I never want to do this again. And, yeah, I just kept catching them, kept catching them. And then after a while, it became so normal. You got so much confidence. And that's really a big thing in that punt return stuff.

"Obviously, I set high goals for myself, and I try to accomplish those every year. But coming in here, that one, that one wasn't up there, but my dad always says, try to make sure you leave your mark on the program. And you know that's something that can't be taken away until somebody comes and breaks it."

Bergen's racked up All-America and all-Big Sky honors in his career and has scored 24 total touchdowns in a variety of ways.

It's a video game-like stat chart for him, with 575 career rushing yards and four scores, one passing touchdown, the six punt returns plus the one kickoff house call, all wrapped up with his 128 receptions for 1,615 yards and 12 touchdowns he's had in his time with the Grizzlies.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.

Despite missing the first two games of this season, Bergen has amassed 31 catches for 380 yards and two scores in his senior campaign to also go along with his punt return score from last Saturday.

He's a football junkie at heart and has loved every minute of what the game has presented him. Plus, it's meant the world to represent his home state and those around him with the Griz, and it's about enjoying each and every moment as his story continues to write itself out in historic and memorable fashion.

"When I go back home, a lot of people let me know, 'We're proud of you around here, you're doing your thing, good job,'" Bergen said. "It means a lot, people's eyes are on you, and I'm blessed, really, just blessed. I can't really say much else.

"I want to soak it all in, every day, just kind of just enjoy it, embrace it, and take it for what it is. We'll never get these days back. And I just want to be appreciative and show gratitude for that, because it's been truly a blessing around here."

