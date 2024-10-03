'Team first' Erik Barker reaping rewards of patience, perseverance at Montana

MISSOULA — Erik Barker is no stranger to nerves before big moments, and there are two specific instances that stand out.

As a freshman in 2021, Barker's first game with the Montana Grizzlies football team was against the University of Washington, a game UM ultimately won. But this summer, Barker also popped the question to his high school sweetheart and proposed.

So, which moment was he more nervous for?

"That's a great question," Barker said. "Maybe popping the question, maybe. UW was very stressful, though, too. So that's hard. That's hard to say. I was definitely nervous for both, though."

But life is good for Barker, now a senior with the Grizzlies, as he played a major role in Montana's win over Eastern Washington last weekend, with a pair of touchdowns.

"Battling through adversity is something I'm definitely used to, and just the way I was raised, you know, just if there's a challenge that you can overcome, do everything you can to overcome it," Barker said.

A native of Keizer, Oregon, Barker came to UM in the summer of 2020 after playing quarterback his whole life.

The coaches saw him more at tight end, so he made the switch and was thrown into the fire right out of the gates as a freshman, and has played ever since.

"Tight end is not that different, just because you have to know a ton of stuff. You got to know the pass game, the run game, defenses, fronts, coverages, so I was able to use a lot of my knowledge and skills from playing quarterback all my life, and it transitioned well to tight end," Barker said. "Freshman year, not knowing how to block, had to learn how to block, that was definitely a grind. And then there are no easy days here in this program. Winter (conditioning), very hard, spring ball, summer workouts, fall camp, it's a grind. I've never worked as hard as I have in this program, that's for sure."

Before he got to UM, he even got a few reps at tight end in high school to try to get started.

"I remember not really knowing how to block very well," Barker said. "I remember I caught one pass for like 15 yards, and, you know, there was just a few plays, but it was fun. It was fun. I could see myself definitely coming to college and making that transition."

For Barker, to go from having the ball in his hands every play to embracing a more selfless role as a blocker and occasional pass catcher, he accepted that challenge head on.

"Just the way I was raised, and I've always been a team-first guy, and I'll gladly give the ball away, give the credit away to my teammates if we can do anything to win the game," Barker said. "So I've always had that mentality, and had it in high school, had it now. So yeah, just putting the team first."

Barker stayed the course through the grind in his time at Montana, and last Saturday's performance was a culmination of that work ethic and stay-ready mentality. In his career he's caught three touchdowns, but this season he has career highs so far with six receptions for 62 yards and two scores.

His perseverance paid off, as he winds down his senior year looking to do whatever he can for the Grizzlies.

"Just means everything to me," Barker said. "I found some of my best friends here. I've enjoyed this state as much as I can. I can't picture myself anywhere else."

