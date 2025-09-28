MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team continues to defy the odds in what's been a remarkable start.

The Grizzlies (10-3, 2-0 Big Sky) swept their opening weekend of Big Sky Conference play with wins over Sacramento State and Idaho to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

Team chemistry, self-belief 'our superpower' as Griz volleyball continues historic winning streak

"I think just this team's chemistry, we love each other so much and I think we all just want to win so much for each other," UM sophomore middle blocker Sydney Pierce said. "And that is like our superpower is that we love each other. And so I think on the court you can see how much we love and support and rally behind each other. So I think that is like the key component behind our wins right now."

"It's been nice to just prove to everyone else like what I've known that we can do from the beginning," junior setter Gracie Cagle added. "Whenever we're on the court, we can kind of say hard things to each other and not take it the wrong way. So even whenever we're kind of hitting a lull, we can correct it really fast just because we can be very honest with each other. And we just like love playing with each other."

Their 10 wins so far also match their total wins mark from a year ago, and October isn't even here.

The 10th straight win matches the 1990 team for the fifth longest winning streak in program history, with 1994 being the last time the Griz have won this many games in a row.

"It's huge for the program," UM head coach Allison Lawrence said. "I think what I love about it is just how much commitment this team has shown, not just this preseason, not from just fall camp, but in their recruiting processes as individuals and then in the spring. And I think their commitment to doing this and to being this accountable and to play in this gear and to sort of have these kinds of goals and then to see those goals realized I think is really cool to see."

The talk before the season revolved around UM missing the Big Sky tournament last year, and how this season, that finish was flushed, and the motivation was high to find more success.

The Griz haven't just talked the talk, they've walked the walk.

"I think I really applaud the freshmen for coming in and kind of noticing that all of us were like, we have some unfinished business that we kind of need to take care of," sophomore outside hitter Delaney Russell said. "But I think that for some of the people who were a part of last year, I think it's from such a place of gratitude and just so excited to see what we can do."

"It's a huge testament to their loyalty," Lawrence added. "And loyalty is something that I've been so grateful for in all of its forms throughout the last eight years in this program. And I think it's a big part of the character of all of the teams that we've had. But I think The loyalty of this group is really specific to them being able to stay true to what they say and what they think."

It's full-steam ahead for Big Sky play now, as Montana is home in Missoula for its next three matches, as they continue to chase success, and history. UM hosts Northern Colorado on Thursday before welcoming Northern Arizona on Saturday, followed by its first meeting with Montana State on Saturday, Oct. 11.

"I'm so excited. Like we've been looking forward to season. We've been working in fall camp, in the preseason," freshman outside hitter Mylee Blake said. "And I think it's here and we're all ready for it. We've been practicing for this. And I could not be more excited, and I trust my team that we'll get to where we want to be."

