Talent pipeline developing between Carroll and Montana

HELENA — It’s been a two-way relationship between the Carroll College and University of Montana football programs.

Some guys who didn’t quite stick with the Grizzlies — like current Carroll quarterback Kaden Huot — have had success in Helena. And on the other side of the equation, a standout few have jumped up from the NAIA level to the Division I FCS level.

Each of the past two seasons, Carroll has produced the Frontier Conference defensive player of the year. And each time, that player has subsequently transferred to Montana.

“It shows well for our ability to develop,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell told MTN Sports, "where they didn’t have that opportunity, and now with our coaching and our structure here and our culture here, to develop fine young men and great football players.”

On Dec. 10, Saints cornerback Braeden Orlandi — the NAIA’s reigning tackles leader — announced he was leaving Helena for Missoula. And the year before, it was NAIA All-American Hunter Peck trading Purple and Gold for Maroon and Silver. And following his first regular season with the Griz, Peck made the Big Sky all-conference first team, something he credits his time at Carroll for making possible.

“They did a great job with taking me in, developing me not (just) into a football player, but a young man, as well,” Peck said of his four years at Carroll. “And so, those life lessons are ones that you take off the football field and are arguably the most important part of the game.”

So, in this transfer-portal-and-NIL-dominated era of college athletics, the Carroll coaching staff said they understand their position in the larger college football ecosystem.

“Let us develop you. Let us make you the best you can possibly be for two to three years, get some tape, get some good film out there,” Purcell said. “You get some great ball in along the way. And then when the time is right, and it looks good, you have an opportunity to go up, maybe put a little money in your pocket, and get to play at a higher level. So, maybe that kid could be a walk-on but now has an opportunity to play for us, and like I said, we can develop him.”

