'Take it all in': Thrown into fire early, Brandon Casey has thrived as starter, captain for Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA — Last Saturday was a full circle moment for Brandon Casey.

The senior for Montana of course drew the start at right tackle against Northern Colorado in what was his 38th career start for the Grizzlies.

But just three years ago a a young freshman, Casey was making his first career start for UM, which also happened to be at Northern Colorado.

Tommy Martino / University of Montana Brandon Casey (66) of the Montana Grizzlies blocks during a college football game against the Montana State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium on Nov. 19, 2022 in Bozeman, Montana.

"Everyone always tells you that it goes by fast, but I feel like it kind of starts off slow, and then boom, all of a sudden, you're at the end, and it flew by," Casey said. "Really only thought about how fast it went by. I feel like I was just there getting my first start, and now I'll be there for the last time."

From that start in 2021 — which was in relief of now Pittsburgh Steeler Dylan Cook due to injury — Casey has blossomed into a decorated offensive lineman for the Grizzlies, with 36 straight starts and a first-team All-Big Sky selection last season as a junior as Montana made the FCS title game.

"I think it's always nice to be recognized for the hard work that you've done," Casey said. "But I think the bigger thing that I took away from last season was just the group we had. We had an outstanding group. We had great success. We faced a lot of adversity last year, and we fought through it all. And I would say that it took that away more than the personal accolades.

"It means a lot when the coaches trust you to go out there and play. And also it took a while for me, like I didn't just get here and immediately knew that I was ready to go. It took quite a quite a while for me to physically grow, for me to get comfortable in the offense. And I had a lot of upper classmen that helped me a ton, and I was really appreciative of that. They pushed me, they and they helped me learn the offense to the best I could."

Casey — who arrived to UM in the summer of 2020 — has started since the beginning of his sophomore year, and his path all began in Sandpoint, Idaho, a small town in northern Idaho.

It's an upbringing and origin Casey carries with pride knowing where his roots began.

Courtesy Brandon Casey Montana offensive lineman Brandon Casey and his family.

"I was born and raised in Sandpoint. I love it. In my opinion. It's the best place in the world," Casey said. "And I had a blast playing there. I grew up in an awesome community with a bunch of great people, and I think that helped me a ton, kind of give it to where I am. Instill some of the skills that I have today."

Coming out of Sandpoint, college football was always the dream for Casey, and after a multitude of offers, including from Oregon State, he chose the Griz.

Each year was a stepping stone as he developed, got bigger and stronger and more impactful on the offensive line, and all of that led up to his senior year, where Casey was voted a captain by his teammates before this season began.

"It was an honor, I mean, we have a ton of seniors, and we have a ton of leaders in that locker room, and to be one of the guys selected, it was a huge honor," Casey said. "There's a lot of guys that could truly be captain in this locker room.

"I think that we have a lot left in the tank. I think that we are still chasing our best football, and I think that we have an incredible group of guys in the locker room. We've had a blast this year has been an awesome experience for me."

Now it's about finishing strong at UM, as Casey continues to see all of his work and growth pay off in this final stretch run before entering the next chapter.

"I want to take it all in," Casey said. "I want to take every minute in, because every week goes by faster and faster, and I want to finish out the season as strong as I can. I believe I've left this place in a better place than I originally came in, and I think that I carried the pride and tradition of the Grizzlies well. I hope I did.

"It's bittersweet leaving. I guess I'm moving on to the next chapter, but at the same time, I love it here, and I'm really proud of the work we've done, and I'm proud of the guys that I'm around, and it's been a blast."

