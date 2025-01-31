Six players score in double figures as Montana blows past Portland State

MISSOULA — Six players scored in double figures and the Montana Grizzlies matched their season high in points against a Division I opponent with a 92-78 win over Portland State in front of 2,754 fans at Dahlberg Arena on Thursday.

It was a battle of No. 2 and No. 3 in the Big Sky standings as Montana held firm in the second spot, improving to 14-8 and 7-2 in Big Sky play. PSU fell to 13-8 and 5-3. The Grizzlies also scored 92 points at Eastern Washington on Jan. 2.

Brandon Whitney led the way for Montana with 19 points, as he scored 13 of UM's final 17 to seal the deal and close out the victory down the stretch. Malik Moore went the opposite direction, scoring 15 points on the night and 11 of UM's first 15 to begin the contest.

Joe Pridgen added 14 points, while Money Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists, with all 12 of his points coming in the first half as UM built a 44-33 lead at the break. Te'Jon Sawyer added 11 after going a perfect 4 for 4 from the field and 3 for 3 from deep, while Kai Johnson — Saturday's hero in the Grizzlies' win over Montana State — added 10.

The Griz shot the ball at a scorching 63.6% clip from the field and were 10 for 15 from deep in the game. UM also out-rebounded PSU 26 to 22 and went 12 for 13 from the free throw line.

Qiant Myers scored 28 for the Vikings while Terri Miller Jr. added 25. The Vikings shot at a 55.4% rate from the field but were just 5 for 16 from deep.

Montana next hosts Sacramento State (6-15, 2-6) on Saturday at 4 p.m.