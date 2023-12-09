Seattle Seahawks elevate former Montana Griz LB Patrick O'Connell

MISSOULA — The Seattle Seahawks announced that former Montana All-American linebacker Patrick O'Connell has been elevated from the team's practice squad.

The Seahawks made the announcement on Saturday.

"Linebacker Patrick O'Connell was also elevated from the practice squad, giving Seattle extra depth with Jordyn Brooks questionable due to an ankle injury. Additionally, outside linebacker Frank Clark will not travel with the team to Santa Clara (non-injury related/inactive)," the Seahawks wrote in a media release.

O'Connell was signed as an undrafted free agent to the Seahawks back in the spring, and was signed to the team's practice squad in August.

At Montana, O'Connell was a dominant force on UM's defense. A Kalispell native and Glacier High graduate, O'Connell walked on at UM in 2018 after spending one semester playing football and baseball at the University of Mary, a NCAA Division II school in Bismarck, North Dakota.

In 2019, O'Connell cracked the starting rotation at linebacker and went on to be a two-time All-American and first team All-Big Sky selection in 2021 and 2022. In his Griz career, O'Connell totaled 242 total tackles, 45 for loss, two interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.

O'Connell also finished his UM career with 28.5 sacks, sixth most in school history. In the 2021 season, O'Connell was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Awardwhich is given to the top defensive player in the FCS.

Should O'Connell get in Seattle's game on Sunday, it will be his NFL debut. The Seahawks (6-6) take on the rival San Francisco 49ers (9-3) at 2:05 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.