Sacramento State women snap Montana's four-game winning streak

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz saw their four-game winning streak halted Saturday afternoon at the hands of Sacramento State, as the Hornets won 64-57 at Dahlberg Arena.

Rubi Gray led Sac State (11-11, 5-4 Big Sky) with 18 points while Benthe Versteeg and former Montana State guard Natalie Picton each added 17 points. Versteeg finished with seven assists while Picton grabbed eight rebounds. The Hornets as a team shot 43.4% from the field and 8 for 18 from the 3-point arc.

Sacramento State snaps Montana's four-game winning streak

Tied 29-29 at half, the Hornets built a double-digit lead in the third quarter, 49-39. But the Lady Griz responded with eight straight points to get back into the game, and from there it was back and forth.

UM (7-14, 4-6) got within one point multiple times, including a 56-55 deficit after Jocelyn Land hit a 3-pointer, but that was close as UM got as the Lady Griz never retook the lead as Picton played a major part in sealing the game with crucial baskets late.

After a career-high 31 points on Thursday, Avery Waddington finished with 16 points on Saturday while Draya Wacker added 10. The Lady Griz shot 35.5% from the field and 11 for 41 from deep. UM was out-rebounded 41 to 32.

UM did see the return of point guard Mack Konig on Saturday after she missed seven games with a foot injury. Konig came off the bench in her return and scored two points on 1-for-6 shooting. The team's leading scorer when she was injured, she played 20 minutes and also dished three assists in her first game action since Jan. 3.

UM is next at Eastern Washington on Thursday and at Idaho on next Saturday.

