Returners Junior Bergen, Keelan White, Aaron Fontes highlight loaded Griz wide receiver room

MISSOULA — Looking at Montana's wide receiver room has to feel like Christmas came early for the Griz coaching staff.

It's as loaded a corps as UM has ever had and ranks at the top of the Big Sky Conference, so the question is, just how much can this group accomplish?

"I love working with this group. We've been together a long time, like, we've known each other a while, super experienced group," senior Keelan White said. "So it's super fun to work with, kind of bounce other ideas off each other because we all have different play styles."

Simply put, it's a proven, deep bunch that returns.

All-American Junior Bergen leads the way for Montana in the slot. White, last year's breakout player for the Griz, and stalwart and speedy outside receiver Aaron Fontes join Bergen to make up the dynamic trio leading the way for Montana. White finished with 54 catches for 798 yards and four scores last year, while Bergen — who also stars in UM's return game — added 59 receptions for 791 yards and five touchdowns, and Fontes brought in 48 catches for 617 yards and five touchdowns.

"It's good that we have these group of guys back, because we're all going to hold each other accountable, you know, throughout the days and throughout practice," Fontes said. "So every day is just about getting better. Especially with these guys, they're going to help me out, and I can help them out."

The depth continues from there, too, with seasoned vets like Ryan Simpson, Drew Deck and Sawyer Racanelli adding more skill to the position to back up those starters. The versatile Xavier Harris, who spent the past three seasons at running back, could also figure into the mix, as well.

The experience and fundamentals are there, so for this group, it's about taking their game up a notch and staying consistent.

"I think our biggest goal is just to stay consistent, because that's a really big thing for receivers, especially, is to just be consistent, make big plays consistently, because you can make one or two big plays here, but if you're not doing that on a day-to-day basis, then you're not really getting anywhere," White said. "So probably our biggest goal is to stay consistent throughout camp."

There are other players waiting in the wings behind this senior-laden group. Should any of their numbers get called, many have shown they also could be ready to step up. Vet Brady Lang as well as up-and-comer Drew Klumph have looked strong in camp, as have UM's trio of true freshmen in Monte Gillman, Brooks Davis and Lekeldrick Bridges.

And with such a strong core back on a team that went to the national championship game in Frisco, Texas, last season, knowing that provides a spark.

"It brings motivation to kind of everybody and then motivation to us as an offense that we got those veterans back, that we have the voice just to really say things that could help everybody out and just know that we have that motivation to bring everybody up to our standard," Fontes said.

The Grizzly receivers also love to dub themselves as "Waffle House" because it fits their style and impact in each game, and it's a moniker they plan to keep this coming fall.

"We got a lot of guys on the field (who are) always open," Fontes said with a grin. "24/7 Waffle House is always open. You got me, Kee, Junior Cole (Grossman). If one of us is not going to be open, another one is. So, it's different locations, so that's why we're always open."

Griz wide receivers on the 2024 roster by number

No. 0, Monte Gillman, FR, 5-foot-8, 153 pounds, Dassel, MN

No. 2, Drew Deck, R-JR, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, Kalispell, MT

No. 3, Brooks Davis, FR, 6-foot-0, 168 pounds, Brentwood, CA

No. 4, Ryan Simpson, R-SR, 6-foot-6, 209 pounds, Bozeman, MT

No. 5, Junior Bergen, SR, 5-foot-11, 184 pounds, Billings, MT

No. 6, Keelan White, R-SR, 6-foot-2, 184 pounds, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

No. 9, Sawyer Racanelli, R-SR, 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, Brush Prairie, WA

No. 14, Aaron Fontes, SR, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Oxnard, CA

No. 18, Sam Alford, R-SO, 6-foot-3, 186 pounds, Park City, UT

No. 20, BJ Phillips, R-JR, 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, San Antonio, TX

No. 24, Cameron Gurnsey, R-FR, 6-foot-0, 181 pounds, Butte, MT

No. 27, Jordan Dever, R-FR, 6-foot-0, 170 pounds, Spokane, WA

No. 33, Lekeldrick Bridges, FR, 5-foot-11, 162 pounds, Cedar Hill, TX

No. 80, Brady Lang, R-JR, 6-foot-1, 179 pounds, Bozeman, MT

No. 82, Ian Finch, R-SO, 6-foot-3, 204 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 83, Drew Klumph, R-SO, 5-foot-11, 181 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 85, Dayton Toney, R-JR, 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, Frisco, TX

