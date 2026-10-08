MISSOULA — Devin Dunn's learning curve at Montana was quick.

After four years at the University of Arizona, Dunn joined Montana in the summer right before preseason camp as a versatile defensive back.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Once a walk-on, Devin Dunn’s rapid growth solidifies Griz defense ahead of Arizona homecoming

"I really just trust the coaches, wherever they need me," Dunn said. "I have the knowledge and the skill-set to be where wherever they see me. So it wasn't really anything, I didn't think there was anything crazy about it. I was just ready for the opportunity, whether it be at corner or safety and just continue to take advantage of it, work hard every day.

"Every single day, just don't take it for granted because you never know what's going to be done. I really just come in every day, work hard because I know how it was before. You don't always get the the glory and the recognition, but it all comes back. I just take it day by day."

Originally hailing from Chandler, Ariz. — part of the larger Phoenix metro area — Dunn walked on with the Wildcats, where he competed in Tucson every day with a chip on his shoulder to earn his chance.

"I learned so much. I had a lot of great coaches, great teammates, and I really developed my game and, learned a lot of things," Dunn said. "It's working out here. By no means was it easy, but, you come through every day, work hard in practice, special teams, scout team every day. And then you get your opportunities and then you just make the most of them."

Denis Poroy/AP SMU tight end Matthew Hibner, left, cannot make a catch as Arizona defensive back Devin Dunn, right, defends during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in San Diego.

After graduating with a degree in finance from Arizona, Dunn opted to take his talents elsewhere for his final season, and he found his way to Missoula, where in camp the coaches were trying him out both at corner and safety, before landing on the latter.

"Working with him, it was one of those things where you could tell he was a bright kid, looked like he knew football, he has a very good football IQ," UM safeties coach Wes Nurse said. "So just making sure he knew what he was doing and just basically growing him in a certain position. Making him grow in one position and kind of grow him into another and then kind of let him work his way out."

Dunn's ability to cover opposing players, communication as well as his physical nature, were ready out of the gates which allowed him to be ready for both.

"We knew he was one of our better cover guys. So we tried to use him in our third-down package, be more of a cover guy and those things, get out there and be able to cover some guys and some Cover 1s and some zeros and stuff like that," Nurse explained.

"But as we grow through the year, you could tell like, hey, he's starting to pick up more and more of the package and you can see the explosiveness. You can see the wanting to hit and do those things there and be physical. And so we just try to get him out there more and more each game."

Once he began to understand UM's defense more as time went on, then he was ready to run as a rotational player, and the program has seen him step up with more playing time and big plays as injuries have found their way to Montana's secondary. This season Dunn has 19 total tackles in six games including one for loss, as well as a quarterback hit in Montana's win over UC Davis.

"Showing his work ethic and just steadiness and just understanding, hey, I got to understand and learn and to be a good leader, somebody has to be a good follower first," Nurse said. "So understand, hey, where do I need to go, what do I need to do? And just pay attention and listen to everybody around to where he can put himself in a position to be a leader on this team."

"It's difficult obviously trying to do all that in that short amount of time, but with the coaches and the support and the strength staff, all the resources were there, my teammates, everything is built for you to succeed," Dunn added.

"So I just took advantage of the resources and the time and the coaches and that's really how I picked it up. Just continue studying the playbook, watching film, just improving, doing everything right every day, staying healthy, all those things matter into maintaining success moving forward. So just staying present and doing the right things every single day."

Dunn earned his first collegiate start against Northern Colorado this past week, and now it's a homecoming return to the Grand Canyon State when UM takes on No. 13 Northern Arizona this Saturday, as Dunn continues to be an impact player whose rapid improvement and understanding have been a paramount addition to the Grizzlies this fall.

"I'm proud of the persistence that's happened," Dunn said. "It hasn't always been easy, but I've had great teammates, great coaches that supported me through the way and I've really just relied on them and my family. I have a great support system. I've really just been building. I've always been ready for the moment and you know, it's finally starting to come to fruition.

"It's incredible out here. This really is an amazing environment. The fans are so into the game. It's so loud and you can feel the energy and the passion from everyone in the city. I'm just trying to enjoy every moment with my teammates.

"It's a game that doesn't last forever and the relationships you make, the teammates that you have, that's like the best part of the game. So I'm just trying to do that and ride that all the way to Big Sky championship, national championship, all the above."

