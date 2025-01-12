Northern Colorado blows out Montana to take sole possession of first place in Big Sky

MISSOULA — Northern Colorado started out hot Saturday and never looked back as the Bears blew out the Montana Grizzlies in a marquee Big Sky Conference matchup, 81-57, that pitted the final two unbeaten teams in the league head-to-head at Dahlberg Arena.

UNC improved to 12-5 and 4-0 in Big Sky play while UM fell to 10-7 and 3-1.

Montana fell flat in front of the home fans on Saturday afternoon — with 3,184 in attendance — as UM shot just 34.5% from the field and 4 for 21 from 3-point range while giving up 56.7% shooting to UNC. The Bears out-rebounded Montana 44-27 and also scored 52 points in the paint as they had no issue driving to the basket against the Grizzlies' defense.

Brock Wisne led the way for Northern Colorado with 19 points while Langston Reynolds and Isaiah Hawthorne each scored 17. Reynolds also grabbed 15 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

The Bears built a double-digit lead early in the opening half, and though UM got back within 18-14 halfway through the first after a jumper from Malik Moore, the Bears ran away from there as they led 43-26 at halftime.

Money Williams led Montana with 15 points and Te'Jon Sawyer added nine.

Montana is on the road again next week as they head to Weber State on Thursday and Idaho State on Saturday.

