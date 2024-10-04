No. 8 Montana Grizzlies return home, welcome familiar foe in Weber State

MISSOULA — No. 8-ranked Montana (4-1, 1-0 Big Sky) is back at home this week to welcome an old foe to town in Weber State, and the Grizzlies have put their focus now on starting 2-0 in Big Sky play.

After a shootout last week against Eastern Washington, the attention turns toward the Wildcats, a team that is 2-3 overall but 1-0 in the league after a win over Portland State in Week 2.

But last week, it was a familiar face in former Griz quarterback Clifton McDowell leading McNeese State to a win over Weber State. Don't think that means Montana will take the Wildcats lightly.

"I firmly believe they got caught looking ahead," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "I think they're far better than they played last week, and we're not going to get fooled by that, certainly. So they're a tough-minded team.

"They're disruptive on defense. Their offensive line is extremely well-coached and (they are) skilled at wide receiver and running back. Going to be a handful for us this weekend."

Weber State possesses one of the best defenses in the Big Sky and in the FCS at large, and has a solid offense led by a prolific rushing attack from star Damon Bankston, and a strong offensive line.

"We always know they're always good," UM senior corner Trevin Gradney said. "I've watched a little bit of them. They seem to be really good on the outside. Quarterback seems to sling it around a little bit. That back's good. We're going to have our hands full, it'll be good."

The Grizzly offense shined with over 700 yard last week against Eastern, so the it'll be a strong test to see if Montana can keep it rolling against Weber State's defense.

The same can be said for the UM defense, which struggled to slow down the Eagles and is looking to bounce back.

"Lot of guys out of position. You've got to do your 1/11th. When you don't, then it can look bad. And at times it did, specifically giving up some big plays," Hauck explained about why the defense struggled.

"I thought the quarterback running the ball hurt us. We knew that was a factor going into the game with all three of those guys, so that wasn't a big shock. You've got to play your assignment."

The last time Weber State came to Missoula was in 2019, a game the Griz won. But the Wildcats have taken the past two meetings between the programs, one in the 2019 playoffs and the latest meeting in 2022.

It's always a battle when these two line up, and Saturday should prove no different.

"It's just kind of next play mentality, next week mentality, you kind of move on and just look at what's in front of you," Gradney said. "What can you do better to better yourself and better the team each week? That's kind of how I attack it."

