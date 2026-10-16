MISSOULA — The Little Brown Stein is once again on the line as this weekend at Washington-Grizzly Stadium for the second consecutive season, old rivals in the Montana Grizzlies (5-2, 3-1 Big Sky) and Idaho Vandals (1-5, 1-2) get set to line it up.

The Griz took a step back last week with a shootout loss on the road to Northern Arizona.

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No. 7 Montana looks to bounce back, welcomes rival Idaho for Little Brown Stein

But it's always full steam ahead during the season, and the Griz can't linger on it with a rivalry matchup against Idaho upcoming before Montana embarks on its bye next week.

"I think we have a resilient team. I think we have really good leaders on this team, and guys just go to work every week," UM head coach Bobby Kennedy said. "So that's what I've been most impressed with. And I feel really good about this group. I've said it before, they're guys I like surrounding myself with. I think they like each other in the locker room, and so they hold each other to a high standard. And when you fall short, that's when you have to circle the wagons."

Montana and Idaho have a historic and traditional rivalry that dates back to 1903, with the Little Brown Stein trophy on the line, as well.

It's a game with heightened meaning each time they cross paths.

"I think obviously the emotions are high, but we're going to go out like it's just another opponent, right?" UM wide receiver Ian Finch said. "They're a great team, but so are we. And we're just looking forward to getting the job done."

Watch: Grizzly rewind: A $1 million gift and 40 years of dominance at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

The Griz have won the past two meetings against the Vandals, including last season, which also took place in Missoula.

This year, the Vandals sport just one win, but it's the biggest victory in the FCS this season as they upset No. 1 Montana State two weeks ago. Idaho is led by dual-threat quarterback Joshua Wood who causes fits as the team's leading rusher but also as a dynamic playmaker with his arm. However, after Idaho's win over Montana State, the Vandals followed it up with a loss to Weber State last week.

"Just being patient and just depending on the coverage," UM safety Tanner Huff said. "We're going to have our eyes on the quarterback and on our responsibility with the receivers. And then just come down and react to it. That's what it's going to be at the end of the day."

Three of Idaho's five losses have come by six points or less, so the Vandals have come up just short more often than not.

For Montana, it's about not stumbling again, and heading into the bye week on a high note.

"If you look at their games, like Cal Poly, they had a chance to win that one. Lamar was close. Abilene Christian was close," Kennedy explained. "They've just had some bad luck. I think they're a really quality team."

Montana and Idaho kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on CBS affiliates across Montana.

