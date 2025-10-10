No. 4 Montana ready to 'party like it's 1995' in homecoming showdown with Cal Poly

MISSOULA — The Montana football team is back home this weekend after its first road trip, and No. 4-ranked Grizzlies welcome Cal Poly to town as they aim to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2009.

Under coach Paul Wulff, the Cal Poly Mustangs have been a dark horse so far in the Big Sky. Cal Poly is currently 3-3 overall and 1-1 in Big Sky Conference play.

The Mustangs upset ranked Sacramento State two weeks ago and nearly knocked off UC Davis last week in what would've been a top-10 win. The Mustangs have found some early success behind a high-powered offense.

"Paul does a good job. Paul's done a great job everywhere he's been," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "I mean, from the time he was a (grad assistant) at Washington State until now, he's done a good job at everything he's done coaching-wise. And he's such a solid dude on top of that.

"You know they're going to be ready to play. You know he's going to do a good job. And you know he's going to do it right."

It could be a similar contest like UM's recent game against Idaho State — an upstart Big Sky team with plenty of production on offense and a defense led by a few veteran players that have grown in the program and are playmakers in 2025.

"I think it's really cool to see. I mean, kind of each week you're kind of preparing in a different, I don't know, mindset, or how you prepare or drills you do or stuff like that," UM linebacker Clay Oven said. "So it's really cool to kind of shift week to week and get to work on different stuff as a player. It's a really cool experience."

The festivities and energy will be high as UM gets set to throw it back and "party like it's 1995" while wearing old-school copper and gold uniforms to honor the program's first national championship team.

After getting a taste of the road, it's two more in a row at home for Montana beginning Saturday, as it looks to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Sky play.

"Everybody wants to win on Saturday, and that's your goal," UM wide receiver Michael Wortham said. "You're going to game plan against the next team to win. Yeah, I have experience in this league, but just being here doesn't change nothing. It's just the same. We go out there, we execute, do our job, and the goal is to win each week."

