No. 3 Montana aims for second semifinal appearance in three years, welcomes No. 11 South Dakota

MISSOULA — It could be the final home game of the season for the No. 3 Montana Grizzlies, and it's a big one as the Griz get set to take on the No. 11 South Dakota Coyotes in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs.

"There's only eight teams left. Everyone's good," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "There are no teams left in this thing that aren't really good football teams. And certainly South Dakota is a very good team."

The Grizzlies (12-1) and Coyotes (10-4) haven't seen each other since 2022 when it was also back in Missoula. Montana holds a 14-6 all-time advantage over USD.

Since, the programs have risen to the top of the FCS heap, and South Dakota comes in with veteran experience especially on offense as a team that made the FCS semifinals a season ago, and blew out Mercer 47-0 in the second round on the road.

"Their DNA is toughness. They're going to be sound. They're well coordinated in all three phases," Hauck said. "I thought that their margin of victory at Mercer last weekend was eye-popping. So their balance, their ability to move the ball, both run and pass, is a problem."

It'll be a battle of two elite offenses with some of the country's statistical team and individual leaders.

And after Montana poured it on in the second round against South Dakota State, they'll look to continue that on Saturday.

"I know (the defense) love it when we get to rolling and run for 12-to-18 play drives and they go over there, get three-and-outs and it helps us a lot," UM running back Stevie Rocker Jr. said. "So it keeps us rolling, keeps us hot, gets the defense off the field, keeps them fresh, keeps them going. So when things are hitting in every way, Montana football is a thing to worry about."

South Dakota ranks more middle of the pack on defense while Montana, especially with the healthy return of some key players, appears to be hitting its stride after its most complete performance of the season.

It's the third time in five years UM has made the quarterfinal round, and now the Griz are looking to make it two out of the last three seasons they advance to the semifinals.

"I feel like we're playing great ball. I just feel like we just want to play for each other," UM defensive end Kellen Detrick said. "We love each other. This team is really selfless, and we're just going to continue to do that."

