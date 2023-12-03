No. 2 Montana's clash with No. 7 Furman set for national spotlight on Friday night

MISSOULA — The date and time for Montana's next game in the FCS playoffs has been set.

Hours after the No. 2 Grizzlies (11-1) topped Delaware 49-19 on Saturday evening at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, the schedule was solidified as UM will welcome No. 7 Furman to Missoula on Friday evening in the FCS quarterfinal round with a 7 p.m. kickoff slated for a national audience on ESPN2.

Furman (10-2), located in Greenville, South Carolina, defeated Chattanooga 26-7 on Saturday as the Paladins advanced to the quarterfinal round.

It'll be a rematch between two familiar foes who haven't seen in each in over two decades. Griz fans will remember fondly that UM and Furman last met in the 2001 national championship game, a contest the Grizzlies won 13-6 to win the school's second national title.

Montana and Furman are two of eight remaining teams in the FCS playoff field. The other matchups include No. 1 South Dakota State hosting No. 8 Villanova, No. 3 South Dakota hosting North Dakota State and No. 4 Idaho hosting No. 5 UAlbany.

Montana and Idaho make up the final two Big Sky Conference teams in the playoff field.