MISSOULA — Defensive line is another position that the Montana Grizzlies will have many new faces stepping into the fold, and it's a group with plenty of confidence knowing they're on the front lines come game day.

All of UM's starting defensive linemen from last season are gone, so now it's onto a new group to take the baton.

Leading that way is redshirt junior Jareb Ramos, the most experienced member of the group, who will assume the reins at nose guard for the Griz defense.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

New-look defensive line ready for breakout opportunity with Montana Grizzlies

"A lot of new guys, a lot of new personalities — whether they're transfers, incoming guys — just to the program. It's just been really interesting just watching them learn the defense, something I've been learning the past four years and seeing how fast they could pick it up and seeing how well we mesh together and how well we work together," Ramos said. "I just think this year we're going to make a lot of explosive plays and we're going to be a good unit."

Along with Ramos is veteran and Havre native Kellen Detrick, who has overcome a number of injuries but has flashed potential, and looks ready to take over a starting gig at defensive end.

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports University of Montana sophomore Kellen Detrick (47) celebrates making a tackle during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.

On the other side of the line is a player many are excited about in Hunter Peck, who joins the Griz after an All-American career in the NAIA at Carroll College.

"It's been great and I have to give all the credit, you know, to the older guys and the guys that have been here for a while," Peck said. "They kind of took me under their wing and showed me the ropes, so I give all the credit to them, and they definitely helped me along the way and helped me to get to the point that I am now."

Past them, there's plenty of opportunities to be had to fill in the rotation.

Utah State transfer Braydon Bailey figures to work with Ramos at nose guard, while other linemen who could fit into the rotation include Jake Mason and Matai Mata'afa at defensive end, who both have playing experience for the Griz.

Carroll Athletics Carroll College's Hunter Peck.

Community college transfer Zekiel Seumalo and Minnesota transfer Hayden Schwartz also have looked the part, while redshirt freshman and Kalispell native Isaac Keim could see his number called at an early age, as well.

In short, it's a position group with a lot of excitement because of the unknowns to see who steps up and fills those roles.

"You couldn't ask for a better situation," Peck said. "Those guys are great leaders and it's nice to come into a room with those solidified leaders and kind of just, not so much sit back, but just listen to those guys lead and watch them lead and have their back if they ever need it."

"I feel like this year we have something to prove and we have a really explosive group coming in," Ramos said. "And I'm just really excited to see the opportunities that all these men are going to bring in. And coming here in fall camp every day where it's hot out, people just, they don't really understand the work we're putting in. And we're just really excited to get on that field the first day on Sept. 6."

Griz defensive linemen on the 2025 roster by number

No. 42, Giovanni Pifferini, JR, 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Placerville, CA

No. 47, Kellen Detrick, R-SR, 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Havre, MT

No. 49, Isaac Keim, R-FR, 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, Kalispell, MT

No. 51, Spencer Tripp, FR, 5-foot-11, 264 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 56, Hunter Peck, R-SR, 6-foot-2, 252 pounds, Windsor, CO

No. 57, Jake Mason, R-SO, 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, Ferndale, WA

No. 90, Jareb Ramos, R-JR, 6-foot-4, 287 pounds, Centennial, CO

No. 91, Cooper Buffington, FR, 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, Winfield, IA

No. 92, Zekiel Seumalo, JR, 6-foot-0, 265 pounds, Kent, WA

No. 93, Cole Muilenburg, R-FR, 6-foot-5, 246 pounds, Gig Harbor, WA

No. 94, Cole Harpole, FR, 6-foot-3, 221 pounds, Gunter, TX

No. 95, Derek Moreland, SR, 6-foot-1, 262 pounds, Fresno, CA

No. 96, Logan Knaevelsrud, FR, 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Snoqualmie, WA

No. 97, Hayden Schwartz, R-JR, 6-foot-4, 248 pounds, Jacksonville, FL

No. 98, Matai Mata'afa, R-SR, 6-foot-1, 236 pounds, Lahaina, HI

No. 99, Braydon Bailey, R-JR, 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, Kona, HI