New faces aplenty headline Montana Grizzlies wide receiving corps

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies' wide receiver room was a model of consistency the past few seasons with a similar core group leading the way. But this season it's a lot of new faces ready to lead the charge.

A familiar face is Kalispell native Drew Deck, a steady presence who has worked his way up the depth chart over the years and now finds himself as the old guard leading a new wave of talent.

"We got a good group of guys this year and it's been a lot of fun," Deck said. "Yeah, it's crazy though, being the old guy now. It's been weird, but it's been awesome to learn from all the other guys in the past and take from them and now just keeping it going."

Gone are the standout talents of Junior Bergen, Keelan White, Aaron Fontes and more. But Deck isn't alone in terms of college experience in the wide receiver room.

James Dobson / MTN Sports University of Montana junior Drew Deck (2) returns a punt during the game against Portland State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

One player that's received a lot of buzz, excitement and preseason accolades upon his arrival is Michael Wortham Jr., a do-it-all athlete who was an All-American at Eastern Washington last season and who quite literally does a little bit of everything whether it's passing, running, receiving or returning.

"It's been awesome, man. I feel like we bonded immediately," Wortham said. "The previous guys, they already had the chemistry and stuff like that, but once I got there, you know, they welcomed me and was willing to teach me the ways, and we did everything we could to to just create that bond. So right now, we're stronger than ever."

Kennesaw State transfer Blake Bohannon also brings in a plethora of experience and should figure into the mix immediately.

From there, it's a lot of open opportunities.

James Dobson/MTN Sports Wide receiver Ian Finch (82) and the University of Montana football team takes the field against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.

Guys like Ian Finch could slot in as a player who began seeing the field a year ago, as the Missoula native returns as the only wide receiver who has caught a touchdown pass in a Grizzly uniform. Same with Lekeldrick Bridges, who redshirted a year ago but saw the field sparingly as a true freshman by playing in three games.

Younger talents like redshirt freshman Brooks Davis — who starred in the spring game — redshirt sophomore Jordan Dever and Arizona State transfer and redshirt sophomore Korbin Hendrix round the depth and could vie for playing time.

"Just being here is kind of still surreal, you know, it doesn't feel real, but I know this is a championship contender team and we have what it takes. So I'm blessed to be here," Wortham said.

James Dobson / For MTN Sports University of Montana freshman Lekeldrick Bridges (85) celebrates during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.

There's a lot of new blood in a position group that's used to program staples, which has made for exciting competition in camp as these players get ready to prove themselves and carve their own paths on Saturdays.

"I'd say we got a lot of speed," Deck added. "And you know, a lot of those young guys, we all got a little chip on our shoulder. So they're just playing with something to prove and and we're and we're feeding off that and we're all trying to fight out to get out there, you know. But but for sure some speed this year, it'll be fun."

Griz wide receivers on the 2025 roster by number

No. 0, Monte Gillman, R-FR, 5-foot-8, 153 pounds, Dassel, MN

No. 2, Drew Deck, R-SR, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, Kalispell, MT

No. 3, Brooks Davis, R-FR, 6-foot, 168 pounds, Brentwood, CA

No. 4, Blake Bohannon, R-SR, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Woodstock, GA

No. 5, Ian Finch, R-JR, 6-foot-3, 204 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 6, Michael Wortham Jr., R-SR, 5-foot-9, 177 pounds, North Highlands, CA

No. 9, Jordan Dever, R-SO, 6-foot, 170 pounds, Spokane, WA

No. 11, Cameron Gurnsey, R-SO, 6-foot-1, 181 pounds, Butte, MT

No. 13, Lekeldrick Bridges, R-FR, 5-foot-11, 162 pounds, Cedar Hill, TX

No. 14, Korbin Hendrix, R-SO, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, McKinney, TX

No. 80, Jammel Ward, FR, 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Nacogdoches, TX

No. 85, Bridger Smith, FR, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Kalispell, MT

No. 86, Weston Adams, R-JR, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, Shell, WY

