MISSOULA — Fall training camp is officially here for the Montana Grizzlies, so we'll take a look at the top five storylines UM faces as they prepare for the opener against Southern Utah on Aug. 29.

The top plotline is the most obvious as camp is underway which officially begins the Bobby Kennedy era as the program's new head coach.

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New coach, defensive scheme among top storylines as Montana opens fall camp

Kennedy, along with a number of new position coaches, have been busy keeping the roster intact since taking over, and now are fully entrenched on scheming and preparation ahead of the opener against Southern Utah.

Storyline No. 2 centers around UM's defense, a unit that sees the most amount of new coaches, plus a new scheme under defensive coordinator Eric Sanders, but only two returning starters in linebackers Peyton Wing and Solomon Tuliaupupu.

The Griz picked up some important transfers and also have a number of players who saw time as rotational assets last season. How that unit meshes will be key, because the third storyline centers around the three-headed monster on offense in quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat, running back Eli Gillman and wide receiver Brooks Davis.

Those three are back as instrumental parts to a record-breaking offense a year ago, with Ah Yat the cog behind it all, while Gillman is on the verge of establishing new marks across UM's record book.

Storyline No. 4 centers around the offensive line, a unit that returns no starters, and that will be leaned on heavily if those mentioned prior are to continue having success.

Same as the defense, a few key rotation players are back along with transfers that the Griz will lean on.

Finally, No. 5 is Montana's schedule, now the normal 12-game format and one that features a mid-season bye.

It's a rugged slate, with Montana set to face the seven other teams that were picked in the top 8 of the Big Sky, not to mention an FBS game at Oregon State as well.

UM was picked No. 2 in the FCS preseason top 25, chasing only rival Montana State, and the wheels are now set in motion for the Griz to begin working to prove the preseason hype. MTN Sports will preview the positions across the Griz football team in the coming weeks to dive deeper into the the 2026 squad UM will put on the field.

