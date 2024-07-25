"Mr. Big Sky": Great Falls native Jon Kasper celebrates 20 years with conference

SPOKANE — After months of planning and preparation, The Big Sky Conference Football Kickoff went off without a hitch over the weekend in Spokane. But the day before event the event started, the league was hit with a curve ball.

A nationwide IT outage affected airline infrastructure and altered travel plans across the country.

Seven Big Sky staff members, including senior associate commissioner Jon Kasper, arrived at the Salt Lake City airport, checked bags and made it through security.

That's when things went haywire.

“We were supposed to leave at noon, but then we kept switching gates and four hours and all of a sudden the flight got canceled,” Kasper said. "So, we're trying to figure out how to get to Spokane because not getting there wasn't an option.”

That forced the Big Sky contingent to improvise.

They drove two hours south to rent a van and after waiting five more hours to reclaim their checked luggage, they left Utah at 9 p.m. and drove through the night towards the Northern Quest Casino in Spokane.

“Some people slept in the car. I did not,” Kasper laughed. “We pulled into Spokane at 6:40 a.m. and had just a few hours to rest until a kids clinic. Those bonding experiences that you have in the car with your colleagues. Those are what make the job special and fun."

They made the most of the situation, despite daunting obstacles. Which is also something that can be said for the conference itself.

In his role, Kasper oversees planning and coordination of most of the Big Sky Championships. He also serves as the sport administrator for men's golf and softball and handles the league's television and video streaming contracts.

But that just scratches the surface. Working for a mid-major conference can be a juggling act that forces staff who wear a lot of different hats.

“We are a roll up our sleeves, do what we have to do type conference because we don't have the resources, we don't have all the money,” Kasper said. “And it's great working with passionate people who care.”

And that attitude has kept Kapser, a Great Falls native, at the Big Sky Conference for 20 seasons. He's never chased the bigger job in a bigger conference despite opportunities to do so.

"I truly love our schools. I love our institutions. Would I love to make more money? Of course everyone would. But why would I want to sacrifice where I get to live in the beautiful western United States with mountains,” Kasper said. "I’ve never had to move my family. I'm a loyal person and I feel like if you can be the best at something and be the expert on something in the world, why not do it.”

That dedication has earned Kasper the nickname “Mr. Big Sky” for his historical knowledge and expertise.

“You got a question about the Big Sky? Call Kasper,” he laughed. “That’s a cool thing for me.”

Kasper started his journey in athletics at Great Falls CMR, where he played football for the Rustlers under legendary head coach Jack Johnson.

"I got to play my senior year as a wide receiver and we won the state championship, But I'm not on that All-Star wall in the CMR field house. Nor do I think I deserved to be there," Kasper said. "I just feel truly blessed that I was at the school at a time with likes of Dave Dickinson and Jon Knutson. Those guys were seniors when I was sophomore. Growing up in Great Falls had a profound impact on my life."

Kasper's parents moved to Utah about eight years before he joined the Big Sky and relocated to Farmington. He doesn't travel back to Great Falls very often but still has a soft spot for the Electric City.

"I miss Taco treat. I miss Howard's Pizza. And obviously there's places that no longer exist, but I have nothing bud fond memories" Kasper said. "I'm a nobody. But, you know, some people know who I am. And I just don't ever want to disrespect or dishonor where I came from."

Kasper worked at the Great Falls Tribune in high school before graduating from the University of Montana and taking a sports reporter job with the Missoulian where he spent 10 years. Through coverage of the Montana Grizzlies and the Big Sky Conference, he made numerous connections with coaches and administrators.

"I always tell people this event was a big reason for that. The summer kickoff is something I've been attending since 1998, back in the days when it was in Park City, Utah," Kasper said.

In 2004 Kasper was looking for a change and leveraged those connections to land a job offer as the Big Sky director of media relations.

"Social media wasn't a thing in 2004. And now so much of what our communication staff does focuses are around social media," Kasper said. "Technology was different. You didn't take your computer home with you. You went to work and you had to go to the office, and now we can work from anywhere."

Over 20 years with the league, Kasper's role has changed, and he's witnessed seismic shifts in the Big Sky and the collegiate athletics world.

His job hasn’t always been easy, but it’s always been fun.

"At the end of the day it's the interactions with the student athletes and the memories that mean the most. Like these kids that are here this week as student athletes," Kasper said. "I'm excited to see them 5 or 10 years down the road when they're not doing athletics, but they're just being good humans, having kids, being professionals and we can reminisce. That's what makes it special, those are the great memories."