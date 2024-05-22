Montana's Evan Todd qualifies for NCAA championships in javelin, first Grizzly since 2019 to advance

MISSOULA — Evan Todd quite literally saved his best, and arguably most important, for last.

The Montana Grizzlies senior javelin thrower completed a longtime dream and goal Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA West Regional track and field meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as Todd finished in ninth place in the field, good enough to qualify him for the national championship meet in June.

𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓. 𝐏𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃.Evan Todd saved his best for last and has qualified for the @NCAATrackField Championships in Eugene!#GrizTF | #GoGriz pic.twitter.com/SdipySptwb — Montana Griz TF & XC (@MontanaGrizTFXC) May 22, 2024

Todd is the first Grizzly to qualify for nationals since hammer thrower Hana Feilzer in 2019.

Todd's winning throw came at 227 feet exactly on his third and final attempt of the regional meet. Todd's first mark went 198-5, and he slightly improved that in his second attempt at 201-10.

But Todd was not to be denied, as he popped his best throw of the day on his final throw to get him up to 227 feet and into the top 12, all of whom qualified for nationals who placed in that group.

It continues a special final run for the Kalispell product and Glacier High graduate. Todd recently set the Big Sky Conference record at a championship meet with a mark of 246-6 as he won his third straight Big Sky javelin title. That mark also rewrote Todd's school record at Montana, which he initially set earlier in the season at 234-5.

Todd's appearance at the regional meet was his fourth time qualifying, and now, he'll be set to compete for UM at the outdoor championships which will get underway June 5-8 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

